McAfee breaks even in first earnings report since IPO

McAfee Corp. averted a loss Thursday in its first earnings report since returning to the general public markets.

McAfee

MCFE,

-1.20%

reported a break-even third quarter on gross sales of $728 million. Final 12 months, whereas nonetheless a non-public firm, McAfee reported a web lack of $9 million on income of $662 million, in line with filings with the Securities and Change Fee.