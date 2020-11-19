McAfee breaks even in first earnings report since IPO

McAfee Corp. averted a loss Thursday in its first earnings report since returning to the general public markets.
reported a break-even third quarter on gross sales of $728 million. Final 12 months, whereas nonetheless a non-public firm, McAfee reported a web lack of $9 million on income of $662 million, in line with filings with the Securities and Change Fee.
After adjusting principally for amortization, the security-software firm reported earnings of $129 million. Analysts on common had anticipated adjusted earnings of 36 cents a share on gross sales of $722 million, in line with FactSet. McAfee didn’t present a per-share determine.
McAfee guided for fourth-quarter income of $731 million to $742 million. Analysts on common had anticipated $728 million, in line with FactSet.
McAfee has lengthy been identified for its antivirus software program and different computer-security choices, nevertheless it has gone by means of huge possession adjustments lately. Intel Corp.
acquired the then-public company in 2011 for $7.7 billion, however then sold a majority stake to private-equity firm TPG in 2016. One other private-equity agency, Thoma Bravo, purchased into the deal the following 12 months, and people homeowners took the corporate public earlier this 12 months whereas sustaining robust voting management.
McAfee priced its initial public offering at $20 a share, however has but to shut at or above that worth since starting buying and selling in late October. Shares ended Thursday at $16.40 after a 1.2% decline, giving McAfee a market capitalization of about $7.2 billion, in line with FactSet. The inventory moved barely increased in after-hours buying and selling following the announcement.