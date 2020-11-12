Maximizing Chase’s New Avios Switch Bonuses – NerdWallet

British Airways is already one of many five best Chase transfer partners, and for a restricted time, transferring Chase Final Rewards® factors to Avios simply received much more profitable.

Now via Dec. 9, 2020, you’ll get a 30% bonus while you switch Chase Final Rewards® factors to Avios applications. That features transfers to British Airways Govt Membership, Iberia Plus and Aer Lingus AerClub. As an alternative of the standard 1:1 switch ratio, Chase Final Rewards® members will obtain 1,300 Avios for each 1,000 Final Rewards® transferred. This is how one can make the most of this new bonus.

Avios candy spots made sweeter

There are glorious candy spots to be discovered scattered all through the Avios award charts. We’ve highlighted some of those earlier than. Others are a bit area of interest for U.S.-based vacationers — equivalent to 6,000-Avios flights between Hong Kong and Taipei, Taiwan. Check out a number of the most related Avios candy spots and the way this switch bonus has made them sweeter.

Fly throughout the U.S. for simply 6,000 factors every method

Sadly, British Airways not publishes an award chart for accomplice flights. Nonetheless, award flights on American Airways and Alaska Airways throughout the U.S. are priced as follows primarily based on precise searches by NerdWallet and different journey websites:

Observe: British Airways has distinctive award guidelines for its lowest distance tier (1-650 miles) awards when flown throughout the U.S. Many award charts will listing decrease charges than the 7,500 or 15,000, however these decrease charges don’t apply to flights inside North America.

That implies that you should pay simply 7,500 Avios for American or Alaska award flights throughout the U.S. as much as 650 miles in distance. Because of the 30% switch bonus, you solely must switch 6,000 Final Rewards® factors to get sufficient Avios to e book considered one of these award flights.

Whereas 650 miles may not sound very far, that features routes between main hubs, equivalent to from Chicago-O’Hare to Washington-Dulles, Washington-Nationwide, Charlotte, Atlanta, Baltimore-Washington, Raleigh-Durham and plenty of extra:

Fly lie-flat enterprise class for as few as 13,000 factors every method

American Airways operates a part of its internationally configured fleet on choose home routes. Meaning you may check out a few of their greatest enterprise class seats on flights throughout the U.S., and you need to use British Airways Avios to e book these seats for a really affordable charge.

Photograph courtesy of American Airways.

Enterprise class awards value simply 16,500 Avios every method on routes between 651 and 1,150 miles in distance. That features the next routes on which American makes use of internationally configured plane for some flights:

Chicago-O’Hare to Philadelphia.

Chicago-O’Hare to Dallas-Fort Price.

Dallas-Fort Price to Miami.

New York-John F. Kennedy to Miami.



To get the 16,500 Avios wanted to e book a one-way enterprise class award on these routes, you’ll must switch simply 13,000 Chase Final Rewards® factors throughout the 30% switch bonus.

When looking for flights on British Airways’ web site, click on on the flight quantity to convey up a display displaying the flight particulars. To get the very best enterprise class seats, search for an plane sort of both 777 or 787.

Flights to Hawaii from 20,000 factors round-trip

Our different favourite home British Airways candy spot is flights between the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii. For nonstop flights beneath 3,000 miles in distance every method, British Airways expenses simply 13,000 Avios for an economic system award. Meaning a spherical journey will be booked for 26,000 Avios — or simply 20,000 Chase Final Rewards® factors transferred throughout the bonus promotion.

Between American Airways and Alaska Airways, there are dozens of routes beneath 3,000 miles in distance which you can e book at this charge. This contains routes between Hawaii and:

Fly throughout the U.S. for simply 9,000 factors round-trip

Now for the Iberia Plus award chart. Fortunately, Iberia publishes its award charts, and like British Airways’, this one’s distance-based. Listed here are the round-trip award costs for redeeming Iberia Avios for American Airways-operated flights:

You’ll pay simply 11,000 Avios round-trip for award flights of beneath 600 miles round-trip. Meaning you should switch as few as 9,000 Chase Final Rewards® factors to get a round-trip award on some super-short American Airways flights.

You’re most likely going to drive, for many journeys, beneath 300 miles every method. Nonetheless, this could turn out to be useful for longer drives and when driving isn’t an possibility — equivalent to between Miami and the Bahamas:

Or, for simply 12,000 Avios, you may e book round-trip award flights as much as 1,000 miles in distance. That permits you to e book longer routes equivalent to Dallas-Fort Price to Kansas Metropolis for simply 10,000 transferred Chase Final Rewards®.

Fly enterprise class to Europe for simply 53,000 factors round-trip

We saved the very best for final. Iberia Plus’ distance-based award chart gives business class awards between the U.S. and Europe for as few as 34,000 Avios every method. The catch: You should fly throughout off-peak dates, and the flight should be lower than 4,000 miles every method.

That features Iberia’s routes between:

In the course of the 30% switch bonus, you’ll need to switch simply 27,000 Chase Final Rewards® factors to get sufficient Avios to e book a one-way award in enterprise class. Or, you may switch simply 53,000 Chase Final Rewards® factors to get 68,900 Avios — sufficient for a spherical journey in enterprise class.

Chicago to Madrid clocks in at over 4,200 miles. Meaning awards ought to value 42,500 Avios every method in enterprise class on off-peak dates. Nonetheless, Chicago-based flyers are in luck: Iberia at the moment expenses solely 34,000 Avios every method on this route as properly.

How you can switch Chase Final Rewards® factors to Avios

Many Chase bank cards earn Chase Final Rewards® factors. Nonetheless, not all Chase Final Rewards® factors are handled equally. To be able to switch them to airline and resort companions, you’ll must have one of many following Chase bank cards:

To switch Chase Final Rewards® factors to an airline or resort, log in to your Ultimate Rewards® account, choose a qualifying card and browse to the Factors Switch touchdown web page. Click on the “Switch Factors” hyperlink subsequent to this system you need to use.

Subsequent, choose your self — or a certified consumer — from the recipient drop-down menu. Then enter your frequent flyer account quantity twice. Click on “Proceed.”

On the subsequent web page, enter the variety of Chase Final Rewards® that you just need to switch and click on “Proceed”. Observe that the switch bonus doesn’t seem on this web page. So, you’ll must again into what number of factors you should switch.

On the ultimate web page, Chase will verify what number of factors you’re transferring. On the left facet of the web page, you’ll see that the 30% bonus can be awarded after your switch is full.

Level transfers are fast when transferring factors to all three Avios applications, as reported by customers and numerous journey websites. So there’s no time profit to transferring factors to at least one program over one other and you’ll e book your award flight shortly.

Transferring Avios between applications

Excellent news for many who have already got Avios in considered one of these three applications: You’ll be able to switch factors between Avios-earning applications that can assist you use all your Avios towards a reward. There are a few methods you are able to do so.

A technique is thru British Airways’ Mix Avios instrument. It will allow you to switch Avios between British Airways Govt Membership and Iberia Plus.

To maneuver Avios to or from Aer Lingus, you’ll must create an account on Avios.com. When you do, you may set Aer Lingus as your Avios major program. Then, you need to use the Mix My Avios instrument to maneuver factors between this major program and the opposite two applications.

Observe that the applications will be reasonably explicit about your private data. Ensure that your identify, deal with, e-mail and telephone quantity match precisely in these accounts earlier than initiating a switch between applications.

The underside line

There are many glorious candy spots within the Avios award charts. These candy spots assist make the British Airways Executive Club and Iberia Plus applications value a better look, even with the usual 1:1 switch ratio.

With a 30% switch bonus, these candy spots are even higher. That makes now a good time to make use of your Chase Final Rewards® factors to plan a visit when issues hopefully return to one thing semi-normal in 2021.

How you can Maximize Your Rewards