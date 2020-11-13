Home Finance Maurices Girls’s Lengthy Sleeve Tees solely $5! | Cash Saving Mother®

Olivia Blevins
November 12, 2020 | Gretchen


Want some new tees for winter? Don’t miss this HOT deal on Maurices tees!

Maurices Tee

Proper now, Maurices has their Women’s Long Sleeve Tees for just $10 (recurrently as much as $26.90)!

Plus, join a new MyMaurices Rewards account and also you’ll obtain an electronic mail with a coupon for $5 off your buy making these solely $5!

There are many kinds and colours to select from, included plus sizes.

Women’s Long Sleeve Tees – $10 (regularly up to $26.90)
Use your $5 MyMaurices Reward
$5 after reward

Legitimate by November 14, 2020.

Select free in-store pickup to keep away from transport prices.

