Maurices Girls’s Lengthy Sleeve Tees solely $5! | Cash Saving Mother®

November 12, 2020 |
Want some new tees for winter? Don’t miss this HOT deal on Maurices tees!
Proper now, Maurices has their Women’s Long Sleeve Tees for just $10 (recurrently as much as $26.90)!
Plus, join a new MyMaurices Rewards account and also you’ll obtain an electronic mail with a coupon for $5 off your buy making these solely $5!
There are many kinds and colours to select from, included plus sizes.
Women’s Long Sleeve Tees – $10 (regularly up to $26.90)
Use your $5 MyMaurices Reward
$5 after reward
Legitimate by November 14, 2020.
Select free in-store pickup to keep away from transport prices.
Thanks, Hip2Save!
Subscribe without spending a dime electronic mail updates from Cash Saving Mother® and get my Information to Freezer Cooking without spending a dime!