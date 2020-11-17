Masayoshi Son, chief government of SoftBank, prepares for a ‘worst case situation’ as circumstances rise.

Masayoshi Son, the founder and chief government of the Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, warned at a DealBook convention on Tuesday that he was getting ready for “the worst case situation” as virus circumstances enhance all over the world.

“Within the quick run, I’m pessimistic,” Mr. Son stated throughout an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Occasions DealBook Online Summit.

“It’s nonetheless rising, the second wave or third wave of Covid-19 all over the world,” he stated, talking by video from Tokyo. “In fact, the vaccine is coming, the antibodies, however who is aware of, within the subsequent two, three months, any catastrophe may occur, so we’re simply getting ready for the worst case situation.”

SoftBank has been aggressively promoting property to extend money available, which he stated could possibly be used to buy undervalued property or purchase again SoftBank inventory.