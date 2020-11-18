Harry McCracken / Quick Firm:
Marissa Mayer’s Lumi Labs, now known as Sunshine, unveils Sunshine Contacts, an AI-powered contact organizer app for iOS — Marissa Mayer shoves her iPhone towards her MacBook’s webcam till it overwhelms the display screen on the Google Meet video name we’re sharing. — “I love Apple,” she declares.
Marissa Mayer's Lumi Labs, now known as Sunshine, unveils Sunshine Contacts, an AI-powered contact organizer app for iOS (Harry McCracken/Quick Firm)
Harry McCracken / Quick Firm: