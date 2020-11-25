Maradona, Covid-19, Macron: Your Thursday Briefing

A virus surge that began within the Midwest now seems to be morphing into swift resurgences in cities like Baltimore, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix, including first-time spikes in smaller cities away from the nation’s center, like Cumberland, Md. Merely put, the coronavirus is in every single place.

More than 1.2 million cases within the U.S. have been recognized previously week, and the nation is on tempo to succeed in 13 million identified circumstances inside days. The seven-day common of each day deaths is over 1,600. Scientists are expressing deep foreboding concerning the arrival of Thanksgiving and chilly climate throughout such a surge.

On the entrance traces: Medical doctors and nurses are running on empty. “That is my job, what I needed to do for a dwelling,” stated a critical-care doctor in Houston who introduced the virus dwelling with him, sickening his complete household. “And it might have killed my youngsters, might have killed my spouse — all this, due to me.”

Listed here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.

In different developments: