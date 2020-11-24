Washington Put up:
A lot of Parler’s largest cheerleaders, who repeatedly denounce the incumbent social networks, are extra energetic on Twitter and Fb than Parler — The professional-Trump Web cannot cease speaking about their exodus from Large Tech. However only a few of them have truly deserted their long-time social media properties.
A lot of Parler's largest cheerleaders, who repeatedly denounce the incumbent social networks, are extra energetic on Twitter and Fb than Parler (Washington Put up)
Washington Put up: