Malaysia-based stock administration platform Meals Market Hub raises $4 million from Go-Ventures, SIG – TechCrunch

Meals Market Hub co-founders Anthony See and Shayna Teh

Many eating places nonetheless depend on spreadsheets to trace their stock of produce, meat and different substances. However utilizing guide strategies usually ends in meals wastage and better prices. Malaysia-based Food Market Hub is a cloud-based platform that connects meals and beverage (F&B) shops on to suppliers, making it simpler to speak and handle orders. The startup introduced immediately it has closed a Sequence A spherical of $4 million from Go-Ventures, the funding arm of Gojek, and SIG.

This brings Meals Market Hub’s complete funding to $4.7 million to this point. Based in 2017 by Anthony See and Shayna Teh, Meals Market Hub is at the moment utilized by about 2,000 meals and beverage shops in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The platform handles about $200 million in buy orders on an annual foundation and is utilized by well-known manufacturers like Din Tai Fung, Kentucky Fried Hen and Putien.

Meals Market Hub automates buying and stock monitoring by connecting meals and beverage shops with central kitchens and suppliers. Orders will be positioned by means of the platform or by e mail and WhatsApp. The platform additionally makes use of AI-based tech to forecast buying wants by analyzing previous knowledge.

A part of Meals Market Hub’s Sequence A might be used to increase into Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. Teh instructed TechCrunch that the corporate selected these three international locations as a result of they’re the most important meals and beverage markets in Southeast Asia, and share many similarities with Malaysia.

“The F&B sector doesn’t use digitized procurement and stock administration options, which results in inefficiency and vital added prices,” she mentioned.

A number of different startups targeted on digitizing the meals provide chain in these international locations have additionally lately raised enterprise capital funding, together with Thailand’s FreshKet, Indonesia’s Eden Farm and TaniHub, and Singapore-based Glife.

Teh mentioned Meals Market Hub doesn’t view these corporations as opponents, as a result of they give attention to supplying produce and different substances to eating places. As an alternative, Meals Market Hub’s core enterprise “is a communication platform that permits eating places to speak with and place orders to their current suppliers,” she mentioned.

“In reality, our clients will possible use our platform to put orders to those corporations sooner or later,” she added.

Meals Market Hub’s goal clientele embrace eating places which might be rising into chains or franchises, which suggests guide buy orders and stock administration rapidly turns into inefficient. Earlier than they began utilizing Meals Market Hub, many purchasers relied on Excel spreadsheets and notebooks to trace stock stage and positioned orders by means of telephone calls, emails or WhatsApp, Teh mentioned.

The corporate claims near zero churn, with purchasers sticking to the platform until their restaurant shuts down. Sadly, many meals and beverage companies have been compelled to shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, together with a few of Meals Market Hub’s clients. Alternatively, the pandemic underscored the significance of controlling stock intently to handle prices.

“Restaurant house owners and managers embraced expertise at a a lot sooner charge than ever earlier than and now we have been a beneficiary,” mentioned Teh. “We now have seen report demand for our merchandise in current months and are onboarding a whole bunch of shops every month and count on this to solely speed up going ahead.”