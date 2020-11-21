Macy’s reimagined this yr’s Thanksgiving Day parade, and one analyst says shops also needs to get a revamp

Macy’s Inc.

is placing a brand new spin on its iconic Thanksgiving Day parade this yr, and one analyst says the retailer ought to be giving its shops a revamp, too.

This yr’s parade will get rid of the normal 2½-mile Manhattan route in an effort to keep away from producing a big crowd. Viewers will solely be capable to expertise the occasion on tv, by means of streaming platforms and, for the primary time, with audio description for the blind and visually impaired. Employees and performers might be socially distanced and examined for COVID-19, and the variety of members has been reduce by 88%.

The occasion will nonetheless characteristic the acquainted array of balloons, floats and performances. Santa Claus will make the normal look.

Earlier this week, Macy’s reported third-quarter sales that exceeded expectations a loss that was narrower than forecast. Although the outcomes have been forward of the Avenue consensus, GlobalData mentioned Macy’s has main challenges to beat, beginning with its shops.

“[T]he store ground is nothing wanting a shambles — a messy jumble of product that’s chucked on fixtures with no aptitude or care,” wrote Neil Saunders, GlobalData’s managing director, in a be aware.

“Typically clothes fall to the ground, the place they will stay for days. Greater than often, shows are soiled with mud accumulation like a winter snowfall. Frayed carpets. Peeling partitions. Broken shows. Random bits of trash. These are usually not exceptions; they’re now the everyday state of all too lots of Macy’s retailers.”

Saunders mentioned the scenario at retailer places is a product of “inertia and incompetence … not a phrase we use calmly.”

Saunders, like others, mentioned that the problems confronting Macy’s and the department-store class predate the coronavirus pandemic, when shopper habits shifted, notably towards on-line buying. However Macy’s can be confronted with challenges to its merchandise lineup, GlobalData mentioned.

And whereas Macy’s ended the quarter with $1.6 billion in money and $3 billion accessible in its asset-based credit score facility, Saunders highlighted the $4.88 billion working loss rung up over the primary 39 weeks of the yr.

Different analysts aren’t almost as pessimistic.

Cowen has taken be aware of the 7 million on-line clients added during the last two quarters. “These consumers are youthful and extra various than typical Macy’s consumers, and Macy’s has a serious alternative to show them into productive omni-channel consumers,” wrote Cowen analysts led by Oliver Chen.

Cowen charges Macy’s inventory market carry out and has a $10 value goal for the inventory, up from $9.

“We see this as a serious catalyst to re-accelerate relevance and comp traits. Third-quarter comps and margins are above expectations, and inventories are clear, establishing a better-than-feared vacation quarter.”

Whereas November could be going all proper, UBS analysts are nonetheless cautious. “We expect the Avenue underestimates the strain on [Macy’s] earnings from share loss as shoppers migrate to on-line pure-play channels, retailers with higher value-for-money propositions akin to TJX, and types’ personal shops and web sites,” wrote UBS analysts led by Jay Sole.

“Plus, COVID-19 has modified vogue traits away from work, dressy, and occasion gadgets, three necessary classes for Macy’s. We additionally consider many underestimate how troublesome it will likely be for Macy’s to re-leverage mounted prices.”

UBS charges Macy’s inventory promote with a $3 value goal.