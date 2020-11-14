Lynn Kellogg, who discovered the highlight in ‘Hair,’ dies at 77.

Lynn Kellogg Simpers, a singer and actress who, as Lynn Kellogg, performed Sheila, the uptight debutante who turns right into a free-spirited hippie within the authentic 1968 Broadway manufacturing of “Hair,” died on Thursday in St. Louis. She was 77.

The trigger was Covid-19, in accordance with Timothy Philen, her publicist.

Her husband, John Simpers, stated she had been contaminated at a latest gathering in a big theater in Branson, Mo. Most people there weren’t sporting masks, he stated. Ms. Kellogg Simpers had a non-life-threatening type of leukemia that compromised her vascular system, he added. She died in a hospital.

“Hair,” the unique counterculture musical created by James Rado and Gerome Ragni, ran for greater than 4 years on the Biltmore Theater. It has all the time been an ensemble present, however Sheila is the closest factor it has to a feminine lead. Her huge Act I ballad, “Simple to Be Onerous” — “How can folks be so heartless? … Particularly individuals who care about strangers/Who care about evil and social injustice?” — is available in response to the informal rudeness of the character Berger (performed by Mr. Ragni). Sheila can be one of many lead singers on the present’s finale, “Let the Solar Shine In.”

John Chapman, reviewing the present in The Day by day Information, didn’t take care of the “tribal love-rock” music, however he favored the forged’s youthful power. And he appreciated Sheila. “I did see not less than one fairly lady, Lynn Kellogg,” he wrote, “and he or she sang a reasonably music known as ‘I Consider in Love.’”