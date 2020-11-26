‘Loser’: How a Lifelong Worry Bookended Trump’s Presidency

Within the now-distant Republican presidential primaries of 2016, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas handily received the Iowa caucuses. This was decided by a technique that has recently come beneath assault however on the time was thought of commonplace: elementary math.

One of many losers in Iowa, the developer and tv character Donald J. Trump, quickly accused Mr. Cruz of electoral theft. He fired off several inflammatory tweets, together with this foreshadowing of our present democracy-testing second: “Primarily based on the fraud dedicated by Senator Ted Cruz in the course of the Iowa Caucus, both a brand new election ought to happen or Cruz outcomes nullified.”

The episode vanished within the tsunami of political vitriol to return in the course of the Trump presidency. Nonetheless, it displays what those that have labored with Mr. Trump say is his modus operandi when making an attempt to slide the humiliating epithet he has so readily utilized to others.

Loser.

“The very first thing he calls somebody who has wronged him is a loser,” mentioned Jack O’Donnell, who ran an Atlantic Metropolis on line casino for Mr. Trump within the Nineteen Eighties. “That’s his important assault phrase. The worst factor in his world can be to be a loser. To keep away from being referred to as a loser, he’ll do or say something.”