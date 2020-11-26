‘Loser’: How a Lifelong Worry Bookended Trump’s Presidency

Within the now-distant Republican presidential primaries of 2016, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas handily received the Iowa caucuses. This was decided by a technique that has recently come beneath assault however on the time was thought of commonplace: elementary math.
One of many losers in Iowa, the developer and tv character Donald J. Trump, quickly accused Mr. Cruz of electoral theft. He fired off several inflammatory tweets, together with this foreshadowing of our present democracy-testing second: “Primarily based on the fraud dedicated by Senator Ted Cruz in the course of the Iowa Caucus, both a brand new election ought to happen or Cruz outcomes nullified.”
The episode vanished within the tsunami of political vitriol to return in the course of the Trump presidency. Nonetheless, it displays what those that have labored with Mr. Trump say is his modus operandi when making an attempt to slide the humiliating epithet he has so readily utilized to others.
Loser.
“The very first thing he calls somebody who has wronged him is a loser,” mentioned Jack O’Donnell, who ran an Atlantic Metropolis on line casino for Mr. Trump within the Nineteen Eighties. “That’s his important assault phrase. The worst factor in his world can be to be a loser. To keep away from being referred to as a loser, he’ll do or say something.”
Throughout his lengthy profession, he has spun, cajoled and attacked — within the press, in lawsuits and recently, in fact, on Twitter — every time confronted with showing as something lower than the superlative of the second: the best, the neatest, the healthiest, the very best. This has at occasions required audacious makes an attempt to twist a adverse right into a optimistic, typically by saying one thing again and again till it both displaces the reality or exhausts the viewers into give up.
It’s a matter of report that Mr. Trump has been a loser in many business ventures (Trump Steaks, anybody?). In actual fact, his best success flowed not from actual property however from the creation of a well-liked alternate-reality television persona — Donald Trump, grasp of the boardroom — that he in the end rode to the White Home.
However his well-known aversion to the label of loser has now reached its apotheosis.
Since Joseph R. Biden Jr. was declared the winner of the Nov. 3 election — and Mr. Trump subsequently declared the loser — the president has repeatedly trafficked in baseless allegations of a fraudulent and corrupt electoral course of. What was as soon as thought of the quirky trait of a self-involved New York developer has develop into a global embarrassment, practically upending the sacred transition of energy and leaving the world’s main democracy — grappling with a lethal pandemic and a teetering economic system — with a frontrunner who refuses to concede regardless of the fundamental math.
“AND I WON THE ELECTION,” Mr. Trump tweeted final week. “VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY.”
On Monday, the Trump administration lastly licensed a weeks-delayed transition course of after Michigan licensed Mr. Biden as its winner. Nonetheless, Mr. Trump continued to press quixotic lawsuits and tweet of fraud and defiant resolve.
“Our case STRONGLY continues, we’ll sustain the great battle.”
“This was a LANDSLIDE!”
And for Thanksgiving: “Simply noticed the vote tabulations. There’s NO WAY Biden obtained 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION.”
The president’s tweets have succeeded in sowing doubt in regards to the foundational underpinnings of the republic amongst his many thousands and thousands of followers. In a current Reuters/lpsos ballot, about half the Republicans questioned believed that Mr. Trump had “rightfully received” re-election, and 68 p.c expressed concern that the election was “rigged.”
Such habits by the president displays a binary-code lifestyle that spares no room for nuance or complication. If an individual isn’t a one, then that particular person is a zero.
“You’re both a winner or a loser,” Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, mentioned in an interview final week. “Actuality is secondary. It’s all about notion.”
Mr. Cohen, who was convicted in 2018 of tax evasion and marketing campaign finance violations and who has since develop into a vocal critic of the president, supplied a number of examples in his current e-book, “Disloyal: A Memoir.”
Mr. Cohen recounted how, in 2014, CNBC was making ready a ballot of the 25 most influential folks on the planet. Mr. Trump, who initially ranked 187th out of 200, ordered Mr. Cohen to enhance his standing.
“Simply be certain that I make it to the highest 10,” Mr. Trump mentioned, in keeping with Mr. Cohen.
Mr. Cohen employed somebody to evaluate the choices. After that particular person decided that the ballot might be manipulated, $15,000 was spent to purchase discreet I.P. addresses via which votes for Mr. Trump might be forged. The scheme labored, with Mr. Trump elevated to ninth place when all of the votes had been counted.
“Earlier than lengthy, Trump believed he actually was rated within the prime 10 and was considered a profoundly essential enterprise determine,” Mr. Cohen wrote.
However CNBC eliminated Mr. Trump from the record with out providing a proof. The infuriated future president ordered Mr. Cohen to get the community to vary course. This failed. He then ordered him to plant a narrative within the media about “the horrible remedy Trump had acquired by the hands of CNBC.” This additionally failed.
Nonetheless, Mr. Trump managed to use the pretend rating earlier than he was dropped from the record. “He had lots of of copies made, and he added the ballot to the pile of newspaper clippings and journal profiles of himself that he would give to guests,” Mr. Cohen wrote.
This concern of being seen as one way or the other lower than the perfect is a recurring theme within the mountains of books and articles written about Mr. Trump. Many observers of Trump household historical past have mirrored on the affect of the patriarch, the developer Fred C. Trump, who had his personal model of the binary taxonomy of humanity: the sturdy and the weak.
Mr. Trump flicked at this in his e-book “Trump: The Artwork of the Deal,” by which he recalled gluing collectively the blocks of his youthful brother, Robert, successfully making certain that he wouldn’t be outdone in any competitors involving — blocks.
“That was the tip of Robert’s blocks,” he wrote.
A grown-up iteration of that episode got here at a seminal second within the man’s profession: the opening of his Taj Mahal on line casino in Atlantic Metropolis in 1990.
Based on Mr. O’Donnell, who was deeply concerned within the enterprise, Mr. Trump pushed to have the on line casino open prematurely as a result of he feared the disgrace a delay would deliver after promising the world a glitzy, celebrity-packed opening.
The on line casino wasn’t prepared; amongst different points, solely 1 / 4 of the slot machines had been open, leaving the cavernous area quiet and empty. “It was simply horrible,” recalled Mr. O’Donnell, who wrote a e-book about his experiences with the long run president. “It didn’t seem like a standard on line casino.”
Privately, Mr. Trump was livid, and blamed his brother Robert for among the issues. (The youthful Trump stop and didn’t converse to his brother for years.) Publicly, although, Mr. Trump boasted of the marvel that was the Taj Mahal.
Showing on CNN’s “Larry King Stay” in April 1990, Mr. Trump mentioned the one downside with the Taj Mahal’s opening day was an excessive amount of success. Gamblers had been enjoying the slots with such ferocity that the machines virtually burst into flames.
“We had machines that — they had been nearly on hearth,” Mr. Trump mentioned. “No one’s ever seen something like this.”
The Taj Mahal filed for chapter the next yr, which left Mr. Trump’s many lenders and bondholders within the lurch.
Mr. Trump expounded on his worldview in a 2014 interview with the creator Michael D’Antonio. “You could be powerful and ruthless and all that stuff, and in case you lose rather a lot, no one’s going to observe you, since you’re checked out as a loser,” he mentioned. “Profitable is an important factor. An important side of management is profitable. When you’ve got a report of profitable, individuals are going to observe you.”
Mr. Trump has typically used the courts to attempt to crush anybody who may forged doubt on his Olympian standing in wealth and success. A standout on this class is the $5 billion lawsuit he filed in opposition to the journalist Timothy L. O’Brien, whose 2005 e-book, “TrumpNation: The Artwork of Being the Donald,” argued that Mr. Trump’s internet price was not more than $250 million — that he was not, in different phrases, a billionaire.
Mr. O’Brien reported that Mr. Trump attributed the chasmic discrepancy to envy. “You possibly can go forward and converse to guys who’ve 400 pound wives at residence,” Mr. Trump mentioned, “however the guys who actually know me know I’m an amazing builder.”
The lawsuit was dismissed.
After all, Mr. Trump’s have to be seen as a winner has knowledgeable his presidency. The self-declared superlatives cowl all bases, from being the “best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico” to doing essentially the most for Black Individuals (with the “potential exception” of Abraham Lincoln). In anticipation of his eventual impeachment this yr, Mr. Trump referred to himself as “our best of all presidents.”
Maybe essentially the most well-known second by which this want bled into public coverage got here in late 2018, when Mr. Trump used an approaching authorities shutdown to demand funding for one in every of his central fixations: a wall alongside the Mexican border.
After Mr. Trump inspired his fellow Republicans in Congress to achieve a compromise, Senator Mitch McConnell, the bulk chief, labored out a deal to keep away from a shutdown and briefly put aside negotiations over safety measures, together with a border wall.
It appeared that Mr. Trump would signal the deal — that’s, till conservative pundits accused the president of caving to Democrats, of breaking his “Construct the Wall” promise, of successfully being a loser.
The president reversed course, and so started the longest federal authorities shutdown within the nation’s historical past — at an estimated price to the economic system of $11 billion, in keeping with the nonpartisan Congressional Funds Workplace.
After Mr. Trump was sworn in because the forty fifth president of america in January 2017, his administration asserted that the inauguration’s viewers was the most important ever, regardless of all proof on the contrary. However any suggestion in any other case would have rendered Mr. Trump a loser in some imagined contest about inaugural crowd sizes.
Now, practically 4 years later, the residents have forged their ballots, baseless lawsuits alleging electoral fraud have been dismissed and states have licensed the vote. Nonetheless, the loser of the 2020 presidential election continues to see crowds that the remainder of the nation doesn’t.
It ends because it started.
Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig and Mike McIntire contributed reporting.