Livestorm raises $30M for its browser-based assembly and webinar platform – TechCrunch

Video communication startup Livestorm introduced as we speak that it has raised $30 million in Collection B funding.

Co-founder and CEO Gilles Bertaux instructed me that the corporate began out with a deal with webinars earlier than launching a video assembly product as properly (which we used for our interview).

“The way in which we give it some thought is, webinars and conferences should not use circumstances,” Bertaux mentioned.

He argued that it’s extra significant to speak about whether or not you’re having a crew assembly or a coaching demo or no matter else, after which how many individuals you wish to attend, with Livestorm supporting all of these use circumstances and assembly sizes by means of completely different templates: “We’re attempting to take away the semantic distinction of assembly and webinar out of the equation.”

Amongst different issues, Livestorm is distinguished from different video conferencing instruments as a result of it’s purely browser based mostly, with out requiring presenters or attendees set up any software program. The corporate says it has grown income 8x because it raised its 4.6 million euro Series A final fall, with a buyer base that now consists of 3,500 prospects akin to Shopify, Honda and Sephora.

In fact, you’d anticipate a video communication product to do properly in 2020. On the similar time, Zoom has dominated the distant work dialog this yr — in actual fact, Bertaux acknowledged that Zoom could have constructed “the perfect video assembly expertise.”

However he additionally recommended that the panorama is altering: “The factor is, we’re coming into a interval the place video is changing into a commodity.”

So the Livestorm crew is much less centered on the core video expertise and extra on the expertise across the video, with in-meeting options like screensharing and digital background, in addition to a broader suite of selling instruments that enable prospects to proceed delivering focused messages to occasion attendees.

Bertaux in contrast Livestorm to HubSpot, which he mentioned “didn’t reinvent touchdown pages,” however put the completely different items of the advertising stack collectively round these touchdown pages.

“In 2021, we wish to have the largest ecosystem of integrations on a video product,” he mentioned.

The spherical was led by Aglaé Ventures and Bpifrance Digital Enterprise, with participation from Increase Ventures and IDInvest.

In an announcement, Aglaé Ventures Companion Cyril Guenoun equally described Livestorm “the HubSpot for video communications,” including, “Video and on-line occasions have turn out to be important in 2020, and are right here to remain. The Livestorm platform thrives on this atmosphere, offering a seamless answer for conferences and occasions with all of the connectors that advertising, gross sales, customer support and HR professionals have to make video a tightly built-in a part of their communications methods.”

Bertaux mentioned the brand new funding will enable Paris-headquartered Livestorm to proceed increasing into North America — apparently, the U.S. already represents one-third of its buyer base and is the corporate’s fastest-growing area.