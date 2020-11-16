Lindsey Graham Tried To Steal Georgia For Donald Trump

In accordance with the Republican Secretary of State of Georgia, Sen. Lindsey Graham known as him and tried to will get votes for Joe Biden tossed.

The Washington Post reported the claims made by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger:

Of their dialog, Graham questioned Raffensperger concerning the state’s signature-matching regulation and whether or not political bias might have prompted ballot employees to simply accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, in keeping with Raffensperger. Graham additionally requested whether or not Raffensperger had the facility to toss all mail ballots in counties discovered to have greater charges of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger stated.

Raffspenger stated he was surprised that Graham appeared to recommend that he discover a solution to toss legally forged ballots. Absent courtroom intervention, Raffensperger doesn’t have the facility to do what Graham steered, as counties administer elections in Georgia.

These counties that Graham was referring to had been those that delivered the state to Joe Biden. It seems that the result in Georgia wouldn’t have modified the ultimate results of the election, however it’s sure that there might be extra tales of Republican stress campaigns to attempt to steal the election for Trump.

Lindsey Graham is exhibiting that every one of these years he spent attempting to get John McCain’s shine to rub off on him had been a fraud. Graham will get alongside so effectively with Donald Trump as a result of they’re reduce from the identical material.

If Republicans management the Senate, that is what Joe Biden is going to need to overcome. It isn’t simply Donald Trump who was the symptom, not the illness. Republicans aren’t going to grow to be the get together that they was once when Trump is gone. They gained’t respect guidelines, norms, or establishments.

Republicans like Lindsey Graham tried to cheat, and Joe Biden nonetheless gained, which speaks volumes about how fed up a majority of the nation is with the corrupt Republican Get together.

