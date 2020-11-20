Restricted Time: Citi Provides Vacation Bonus for On-line Purchases – NerdWallet

Transfer over, cranberry sauce, Citi is sweetening up Thanksgiving week with a vacation bonus for present holders of Citi-branded shopper and small-business bank cards.

In time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday procuring, eligible cardholders can earn 5% again on as much as $500 spent on on-line purchases from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, 2020. That’s a possible worth of $25, sufficient to assist defray the price of a turkey or vacation present. In the event you meet the spending requirement, the bonus will get delivered to your account as an announcement credit score.

You possibly can rake in much more worth on high of Black Friday or Cyber Monday reductions with an eligible Citi bank card that already earns ongoing rewards. If in case you have the $0-annual-fee Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer, for instance, you might earn a mixed charge of seven% money again, or $35, with this promotion. The cardboard earns 2% money again on all purchases: 1% once you purchase, then 1% once you pay it off.

Co-branded bank cards do not qualify for this limited-time provide, and neither do accounts opened after Oct. 23, 2020. Phrases apply.