Let’s evaluate the 2021 Honda HR-V with the Nissan Kicks

The 2021 Honda HR-V and 2021 Nissan Kicks are two of the smallest and least costly SUVs you should purchase. Right here’s how they evaluate.

2021 Honda HR-V beginning worth: $22,140

Above common: Extremely versatile cargo service; distinctive rear-seat area; obtainable AWD.

Under common: Engine may use extra energy; active-safety options lacking from decrease trims; suboptimal touchscreen.

Consensus: The 2021 Honda

HR-V maximizes inside area and cargo-carrying configurability inside a tiny footprint. Its small engine isn’t any barn-burner, however obtainable all-wheel drive is a plus.

2021 Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks

Nissan





2021 Nissan Kicks beginning worth: $20,000 (est.)

Above common: Spectacular gas financial system, discount pricing, commonplace active-safety options.

Under common: Underpowered engine, all-wheel drive not obtainable, busy experience.

Consensus: The 2021 Nissan

Kicks is the model’s least-expensive SUV, though because it’s front-wheel-drive solely, it could be regarded as a tallish hatchback. The modestly powered engine returns good gas financial system, and the Kicks is well-equipped for the worth.

HR-V vs. Kicks: Subcompact SUVs for the city jungle

Honda HR-V

The 2021 HR-V is Honda’s smallest and least costly SUV. The HR-V is deceptively roomy, notably its rear seat. Dubbed a Magic Seat by Honda, its multi-folding functionality permits for distinctive cargo-carrying versatility, and it’s commonplace on all 4 trim ranges: LX, Sport, EX, and EX-L. A 141-horsepower 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine with 127-lb-ft of torque pairs with a CVT. Entrance-wheel drive is commonplace and AWD non-compulsory.

The HR-V is just not fast, however mixed gas financial system is sweet. Honda’s 7-inch infotainment show is on all however the base LX and contains Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Navigation is just not provided. The Sport options distinctive design parts together with a smattering of extra options similar to roof rails, energetic noise cancellation, and shift paddles. The HR-V’s bundle of active-safety options, which incorporates forward-collision warning with automated braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keep help, and adaptive cruise management, is reserved for the EX and EX-L.

Nissan Kicks

The sporty-looking Nissan Kicks takes over for the Juke as a pint-size high-profile hatchback/SUV. The Kicks is completely front-drive and comes with one powertrain: a 1.6-liter inline-4 paired with a CVT. Its 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft ship modest acceleration notably at freeway speeds, although that’s attribute of most child SUVs. The upside is that the Kicks delivers gas financial system that’s close to the highest of the category: 31 mpg metropolis and 36 mpg freeway. With its quick wheelbase, the experience will be busy. Extremely maneuverable, the Kicks could be extra enjoyable to drive if the steering weren’t so overboosted. The Kicks has extra space than anticipated inside, together with a shocking 25.3 cubic ft of baggage area, which expands to simply over 53 cubic ft with the rear seatbacks folded.

Similarities

Small footprint, cheap, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engines with modest energy, constantly variable automated transmissions.

2021 Honda HR-V benefits

Out there AWD; cargo-carrying champ; roomier rear seat; excessive reliability and resale.

2021 Nissan Kicks benefits

Cheaper price; commonplace active-safety options lengthen to base trim; higher gas financial system.

Last advice

The Nissan Kicks is bargain-priced and properly geared up with commonplace driver-assist options. It’s underpowered however will get excellent gasoline mileage. It additionally carries an honest quantity of cargo. The Honda HR-V, although, affords unmatched versatility on this phase, and its rear seat is exceedingly spacious. The HR-V is costlier than the Kicks, notably since we suggest the better-equipped EX trim. Each of those child SUVs have enchantment, however the Honda will get the nod. See a comparison of the stats for each automobiles at KBB.com.

This story initially ran on KBB.com.