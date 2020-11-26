Legendary investor referred to as this inventory market a ‘Actual McCoy’ bubble, and now Jeremy Grantham’s fund is trailing the S&P 500 by 14 proportion factors

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chief funding strategist at Boston-based cash supervisor Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co., has seen his fund badly path the broader inventory market in 2020. See full story.
Searching for a brand new automotive on Black Friday? Watch out for this intelligent car-dealership trick
Timothy Vogus, a professor at Vanderbilt College’s Owen Graduate College of Administration, reveals the ‘largest factor folks do mistaken’ when strolling right into a showroom. See full story.
I’ve already been injected with a COVID vaccine. This is the reason I’m cheering for the Novavax underdog
“No, I by no means thought-about it was dangerous, and no, after all, I’m not getting paid. I simply obtained my second shot just a few days in the past, ” says Barrons Group senior author Pierre Briançon, on volunteering for a trial. See full story.
Bitcoin worth plunges over 10% to stage Thanksgiving correction
Bitcoin costs tumble Thanksgiving Thursday, with the No.1 cryptocurrency, pulling again sharply after it was on the verge of notching its first all-time excessive in about three years. See full story.
I’m 65, have $500,000 in money, no ‘spectacular’ work résumé and am petrified of investing — can I retire?
Have a query about your retirement? E-mail us See full story.
‘Typically, we don’t even see the children for the vacations and we’re simply pushing round playing cards and envelopes.’ See full story.