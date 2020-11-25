Legendary investor referred to as this inventory market a ‘Actual McCoy’ bubble, and now Jeremy Grantham’s fund is trailing the S&P 500 by 14 proportion factors

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chief funding strategist at Boston-based cash supervisor Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co., has seen his fund badly path the broader inventory market in 2020. See full story.
I’m 65, have $500,000 in money, no ‘spectacular’ work résumé and am petrified of investing — can I retire?
Have a query about your retirement? E mail us See full story.
Biden says immigration invoice, overturning Trump’s govt orders might be priorities in first 100 days
Biden tells NBC Information on Tuesday he’ll search a invoice that gives “a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented individuals in America.” See full story.
Looking for a brand new automobile on Black Friday? Watch out for this intelligent car-dealership trick
Timothy Vogus, a professor at Vanderbilt College’s Owen Graduate College of Administration, reveals the ‘largest factor individuals do unsuitable’ when strolling right into a showroom. See full story.
Solely these 5 dividend shares made the lower in a ‘safer and higher’ display screen
The businesses needed to attain yield and gross sales hurdles. See full story.
MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE
‘Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t want two headless chickens combating over the soul of the nation’ See full story.