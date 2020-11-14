Largely Out of Sight in Washington, Kamala Harris Preps for White Home

That course of is made no simpler by President Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the election outcomes and authorize an official transition course of through which Ms. Harris and her aides would have entry to White Home officers and paperwork. Ms. Harris has not been contacted by her departing counterpart, Vice President Mike Pence. Days after the 2016 election, Mr. Biden hosted Mr. Pence for almost two hours on the official vice-presidential compound on the U.S. Naval Observatory. “I informed Mike, the vice president-elect, that I’m out there to him 24/7,” Mr. Biden informed reporters.

Biden-Harris transition officers declined to remark.

For now, Ms. Harris stays a senator. It’s unclear when she would possibly relinquish her seat. Mr. Obama stepped down from his Senate seat days after his 2008 election, however Mr. Biden, ever the sentimentalist, held on to his till shortly earlier than he was sworn in as vp the next January, telling friends he needed to take one final oath of workplace for the seat he had held for many years. (Mr. Biden additionally stated he needed to retain his vote in case it may be wanted in a lame-duck Senate session.)

Like Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris additionally has her personal workers to construct — one other activity probably made tougher by her relative lack of Washington expertise. Whereas Mr. Biden, after almost 50 years within the capital, has a community of tons of of former Senate and White Home aides, Ms. Harris has a smaller circle, although she is anticipated to rent a number of acquainted faces from her Senate workplace and her 2020 marketing campaign.

On social media, Ms. Harris has stayed rigorously on message, posting on Twitter a number of instances in regards to the coronavirus and her dedication to work with Mr. Biden to comprise it. “In only a few months, we are going to swear in a brand new president who’s dedicated to getting the pandemic below management: @JoeBiden,” she tweeted on Saturday morning.

Later within the day, Ms. Harris, who will turn out to be the primary occupant of the White Home who’s of Indian heritage, also tweeted greetings for the start of Diwali, the Hindu pageant of lights.

Ms. Harris has ventured out within the Washington space a minimum of as soon as for the reason that election. On a wet Veterans Day, carrying bluejeans and a black raincoat, she and Mr. Emhoff dropped by Georgetown’s Dog Tag Bakery, which was based to assist assist veterans.

She has in any other case been out of sight at her apartment constructing, a few mile from the White Home, and twice that distance from the Naval Observatory advanced she is going to quickly name house. “No great point created instantly,” reads an inscription on the facet of the constructing, a quote from the Greek Stoic thinker Epictetus.

Mimicking a tragic face, the server on the Bluestone Lane cafe on the constructing’s floor ground stated he hoped she would go to once more quickly.