Lara Trump Admits Trump Is Attempting To Get State Legislatures To Steal The Election

Lara Trump mentioned on Fox and Mates that the Trump marketing campaign is open to attempting to sway state legislatures to overturn Biden’s win.

Video:

Lara Trump admits that Trump is attempting to get state legislatures to overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/aiGmAxCvWZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 22, 2020

Lara Trump mentioned on Fox and Mates when requested if the marketing campaign goes to attempt to sway state legislatures to overturn Biden’s win, “Nicely, that’s a chance. Look, we’ve clearly been placing ahead lawsuits throughout the nation in states the place we really feel like there have been actually egregious violations of individuals’s rights and the best way this election course of performed out, and we’re open to something. We once more need the precise factor to occur right here, and to date, you’ve seen the fraud that has been uncovered you’ve seen that lifeless individuals have been voting. Individuals have been voting in a number of states, the recount in Georgia simply confirmed out of the blue oh, my gosh, 1000’s of votes had been uncovered most of which went to Donald Trump that one way or the other they missed the primary spherical, so we’re open to doing no matter is important to ensure that this election occurred in a correct method and once more, each authorized vote will get counted. ”

Trump has struck out on this effort. Republican-controlled legislatures in Pennsylvania and Michigan have refused to take part in Trump’s coup. The infinite lawsuits are a part of a two-pronged technique. Trump is attempting to get state legislatures concerned, whereas he is also looking for something that he can take to the Supreme Courtroom within the hope that the conservative majority will overturn the election.

The Trump marketing campaign isn’t hiding it. They’re attempting to overturn the need of the individuals and steal an election.

