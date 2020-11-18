Kentucky closes its faculties and bans indoor eating once more as virus circumstances surge.

Kentucky will droop all in-person instruction in elementary, center and excessive faculties starting subsequent week, ban indoor service at bars and eating places and impose new limits on indoor gatherings, Gov. Andy Beshear introduced on Wednesday, citing a steep rise in coronavirus circumstances and hospitalizations within the state.

“We’re within the midst of exponential progress,” Governor Beshear stated. “Our prime 5 highest days ever on this virus of constructive circumstances have all been within the final week.”

Kentucky joins a variety of different states and cities which are imposing or reimposing restrictions because the virus rages uncontrolled in a lot of the nation.

Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas introduced a brand new statewide masks mandate on Wednesday. Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota was anticipated to make an announcement Wednesday night about new restrictions on health facilities and indoor eating.

New York Metropolis stated on Wednesday it was calling off in-person instruction in its public faculties instantly, and officers in Denver stated they might achieve this efficient Nov. 30.