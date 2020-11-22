Kelly Loeffler has unfavourable COVID-19 take a look at two days after optimistic

Georgia Republican, who faces a runoff election that might resolve management of the USA Senate, will proceed to quarantine.

United States Senator Kelly Loeffler’s newest coronavirus take a look at got here again unfavourable, however her marketing campaign stated Sunday she is going to proceed to quarantine at the very least till she will get one other unfavourable outcome.

The Georgia Republican is going through a January 5 runoff in opposition to Democrat Raphael Warnock in one of many state’s twin US Senate races.

Loeffler took a fast COVID-19 take a look at Friday night that got here again optimistic, a day after she campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and US Senator David Perdue, one other Republican from Georgia who additionally faces a runoff.

A take a look at Saturday got here again inconclusive and Sunday’s take a look at got here again unfavourable, Loeffler’s marketing campaign stated.

“Out of an abundance of warning, she is going to proceed to self-isolate and be retested once more to hopefully obtain consecutive unfavourable take a look at outcomes. We’ll share these outcomes as they’re made out there. She is going to proceed to seek advice from medical specialists,” stated Loeffler marketing campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson.

Loeffler’s marketing campaign has stated she didn’t have COVID-19 signs and is following tips from the US Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention that she isolate and inform individuals with whom she had direct contact.

Loeffler is going through Democrat Warnock within the January runoff — certainly one of two races that can decide which occasion has management of the Senate. The opposite race will function Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

If a Republican wins both race, then the occasion will preserve management of the US Senate.

Perdue stated earlier than Loeffler’s unfavourable take a look at was introduced Sunday that he would stay at residence as he awaited Loeffler’s outcomes. Pence staffers haven’t indicated whether or not he has been examined for COVID-19 since campaigning with Loeffler or whether or not he plans to isolate.

Loeffler has held a number of rallies in latest weeks with crowds packed into shut quarters and lots of viewers members not sporting masks.