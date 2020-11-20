Katie Porter referred to as for an investigation into PPP layoffs. Underneath Biden, that would truly occur

That each one implies that resort homeowners—and others—who took cash meant to guard jobs solely to put off tons of employees, might face extra penalties than that they had anticipated.

“Congress handed the Paycheck Safety Program to assist small companies hold employees on payroll,” Rep. Katie Porter said in a statement on the time she joined with UNITE HERE Native 11, the resort employees’ union, to name for an investigation into the resort layoffs in her space. “Columbia Sussex obtained thousands and thousands of taxpayer {dollars}, but they continued to put off employees in the midst of the COVID-19 disaster. We’d like a full audit to see whether or not this taxpayer-funded program is definitely serving to the American folks—not huge companies.”

Within the letter to the SBA, Porter and her colleagues famous that ”Columbia Sussex associates borrowed sufficient cash below the PPP to retain greater than half its whole workforce, however there are experiences of Columbia Sussex lodges in California and Alaska working at 10 % of regular staffing.” What’s extra, “we’re involved that Columbia Sussex might have double counted’ workers as working at a number of associates tied to the identical lodges, probably inflating the whole worth of PPP loans.”

This wouldn’t be the primary case of shady dealings round PPP loans, whether or not it’s predatory lenders getting the funds whereas a number of the businesses that needed help the most getting ignored, or applicants lying about why they wanted the cash and the way they certified for loans. The Biden administration can’t return in time and make issues higher final summer season, but it surely ought to make it a precedence to make sure that the PPP will get powerful oversight and enforcement.