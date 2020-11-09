Kamala Aunty: Twitter celebrates Kamala Harris’ historic win as first feminine, Black, and Indian VP

Indian People not solely celebrated seeing somebody who “seemed like them” as vp and a job mannequin for future generations, they celebrated different electoral victories as nicely, together with 4 Indian American Democrats being reelected into Congress. Along with Harris, these 4 Democratic Indian American lawmakers, together with Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, and Pramila Jaypal, have been dubbed the “Samosa Caucus.” (In case you don’t know, samosas are a scrumptious South Asian snack.)

However the celebrations and cutesy nicknames don’t finish there. Desi Twitter was at it with shoutouts to Kamala Aunty and her historic win all through this weekend, from sharing the significance of illustration to inside jokes.

Unsure if Harris is aware of how you can bhangra, but when she doesn’t, I’m open to giving classes.

x BALLE BALLE AUNTY JI!!! @KamalaHarris congratulations on a historic win!! Time to drop that secret celebratory video I’ve been holding onto! — Lilly Singh #SketchyTimes streaming NOW! (@Lilly) November 7, 2020

x fascinated with Shyamala and all of the Indian mothers on the market feeling the feelings my mother is feeling proper now; to vote for, and elect, somebody who was raised across the similar meals, the identical self-discipline, the identical tradition. pic.twitter.com/g7wp0D3Qs1 — vibhor mathur (@vibhormathur_) November 8, 2020

After all, somebody needed to convey up the aggressive nature of success many South Asians have grown up listening to about.

x “However Sanjeet Uncle’s daughter obtained 80 MILLION VOTES. How did you not high that?” — Aamir (@amanuam23) November 7, 2020

x Woke as much as this textual content from my mother. 😭 After which she informed me to run by the streets waving my Kamala shirt round so I’m gonna go do this. MADAM VICE PRESIDENT @KamalaHarris!!! PRESIDENT @JoeBiden!!! Historical past made. A certified president elect. The. Exhale. 😭💙😭💙😭💙 pic.twitter.com/3CD12cVSuA — Sarayu Blue (@sarayublue) November 7, 2020

Let’s not neglect that badass sweatshirt that rapidly offered out: It learn “Vote For Aunty” with Harris depicted in Indian clothes.

x How wonderful is it that now we have a Black Desi lady as VP? To all of the Black and South Asian women on the market: YOU CAN DO ANYTHING!! — Amina Akhtar (@Drrramina) November 7, 2020

Who stated South Asian ladies can solely be docs, legal professionals, and engineers? Screw that stereotype. We will be and do something.

x Whereas I would be the first lady on this workplace, I cannot be the final—as a result of each little lady watching tonight sees that it is a nation of prospects. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

The quantity of WhatsApp messages South Asian relations despatched have been breaking data. #IYKYK

x RIP Indian household WhatsApps — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) November 7, 2020

x A Kamala is Vice President of the US

Whereas many Kamala aunties are nonetheless gossiping about us. — Dayan Shan (@dayan_shan) November 7, 2020

x the identical Indians who tweet about loving Trump are about to begin telling tales about how Kamala’s nice aunt as soon as made them laddoos when she’s VP — eat the wealthy (@Saisailu97) November 5, 2020

x sari not sorry, aaaand ship tweet, hahaha i am so intelligent — Professor OAK (@o_a_khan) November 7, 2020

And the way might I not embrace this clip of Rep. Jayapal? I imply, have a look at her—she’s simply so cute.

However whereas it’s to be celebrated that Harris is of Indian descent, it’s also important for South Asians to recollect her Black roots. With an Indian mom and Jamaican father, Harris is equally as Black as she is Indian. The South Asian group can’t erase half of her identification and have a good time just one. Confronting anti-black racism as a South Asian is of utmost significance. Anti-blackness lives within the roots of South Asian tradition. It manifests itself in our ideologies of magnificence and different traditions, usually subconsciously.

With out even realizing it, we as South Asians usually proceed a tradition of anti-blackness by traditions like making use of haldi to our faces, buying merchandise with bleaching traits, and habits like staying away from the solar. The concern of turning into dark-skinned is rooted in a tradition of anti-Blackness we too usually fail to acknowledge.

Whereas accepting our shade, race, and tradition for what it’s, we must always not look down on others as a result of there are oppressive forces impacting them in methods that don’t impression us. South Asians usually embody the mannequin minority fantasy that’s constructed on the pillars of anti-blackness and thus profit from anti-blackness as a result of it permits us to not be the goal. We take part in it by condemning darkish pores and skin, and by permitting anti-blackness to proceed internally inside our communities. We’re not succeeding by conforming to this mind-set however as a substitute failing ourselves by strengthening and empowering white supremacy. Unlearning these ideologies is important to progress as a group, and whereas it can’t occur in a single day, it’s doable.

x I ponder if Kamala Harris as VP may have any impression on the “No Blacks” marriage rule Indian immigrants set for his or her youngsters. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) August 11, 2020

Within the wake of the Black Lives Matter motion, the world has elevated its consideration to racism, and types too have taken to rebranding and eliminating merchandise that perpetuate anti-blackness. However this isn’t sufficient—we have to tackle these points at their roots and dismantle the racist ideology that “Black is lesser.” South Asians—particularly South Asian People—have quite a bit to thank Black movements for. The civil rights movement allowed Desi Americans to immigrate to the U.S. With out it, racially motivated insurance policies would nonetheless be in place. The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 (Hart-Celler Act), part of civil rights laws, allowed for immigration to be open for all Asian international locations. We’re right here due to Black people, and we should cease contemplating ourselves higher.

Let’s have a good time Harris, not only for being Indian American however for being an American who identifies as each Black and Indian.