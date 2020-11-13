Kaleigh McEnany Says Trump Will Attend Inauguration For His Imaginary Second Time period

The White Home Press Secretary instructed Fox Enterprise that Trump can be attending the presidential inauguration as a result of will probably be for his personal second time period.

Video:

WH Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany, showing on Fox Enterprise as Trump Marketing campaign Adviser, on whether or not Trump will attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration ceremony: “I feel the president will attend his personal inauguration.” pic.twitter.com/uHTDneIiXx — The Recount (@therecount) November 13, 2020

The combo of misinformation and delusion has reached the purpose the place individuals ought to anticipate Trump’s enablers to construct a set at Mar-a-Lago and maintain a faux inauguration for Trump on Biden’s inauguration day.

There may be not going to be a second Trump time period. The election outcomes can’t be reversed. Donald Trump misplaced. The White Home and Republican Celebration proceed to humor him, however the election wasn’t stolen. Trump was crushed by an amazing margin, as Biden flipped a number of states that Trump carried in 2016.

The disheartening a part of this for the nation is that we may very well be confronted with one other month of false actuality from the lame-duck president earlier than the Electoral School makes Biden’s victory official. Kaleigh McEnany and different Trump officials who’re going together with this charade are ruining their future profession prospects and reputations for the most important incumbent presidential loser by widespread vote share since Herbert Hoover.

The denial of actuality from White Home officers is embarrassing for the nation and detrimental to the integrity of the election course of.

