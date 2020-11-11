Simply 4 Individuals Present Up For Professional-Trump “Cease The Steal” Rally

A professional-Trump “Cease The Steal” rally outdoors of Fox Information’s DC headquarters drew a crowd of 4 individuals who confirmed as much as protest.

Will Sommer of The Each day Beast tweeted:

A “Cease the Steal” rally outdoors Fox’s DC headquarters drew a whopping 4 folks, together with one with a “Cease the Neal” signal about Neil Caputo. pic.twitter.com/Y1ebS4ibeZ — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 11, 2020

The organizer apparently has the identical counting abilities as Donald Trump as a result of he claimed that 4 folks weren’t a low turnout:

Sorry, Cavuto*. Fox rally organizer denies this can be a low vitality turnout. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 11, 2020

Trump spent months making an attempt to put the groundwork for a declare that the election was stolen if he misplaced, and his efforts have bombed.

The President’s marketing campaign to overturn the outcomes of the election was primarily based on his supporters taking to the streets by the 1000’s and demanding that he keep in workplace. As a substitute, 4 folks confirmed up. The complete rally might comfortably match right into a nook sales space at Denny’s.

None of that is going the best way that Trump had hoped. His own lawyers are admitting in court that there was no voter fraud. The president is shedding all of his authorized challenges. Even if Republicans are doubting the equity of the election, in response to polling, they don’t seem to be taking to the streets to demand that Trump stays in workplace.

4 folks isn’t a rally. It’s a reasonably busy grocery retailer checkout line.

