Choose Obliterates Rudy Giuliani Whereas Shutting Down Trump’s PA Lawsuit

A federal decide in Pennsylvania didn’t simply rule in opposition to Trump, he obliterated Rudy Giuliani and stopped Trump chilly in Pennsylvania.

Marc C. Elias described the decide’s ruling as Giuliani getting his ass kicked in court docket:

For non-lawyers, that is what a whole ass-kicking of the president’s authorized effort appears like.🥳 pic.twitter.com/uGrTVHT0LX — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 21, 2020

The intro to the decide’s opinion is must-read materials:

The intro to this opinion shutting down the Trump marketing campaign in its federal go well with in Pennsylvania (the one the place Giuliani didn’t know what strict scrutiny was) must be learn aloud tonight at each dinner desk in America tonight. pic.twitter.com/tnPMysxkG6 — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) November 21, 2020

Rudy Giuliani obtained shot down on each single level that he made. The decide identified that the Trump marketing campaign lacked each proof and robust authorized arguments whereas making an attempt to disenfranchise seven million Pennsylvania voters.

Here’s a video from NBC Information that sums up how badly Giuliani fared:

The decide destroyed Rudy Giuliani’s argument in Pennsylvania however extra importantly shut down Trump’s efforts to make use of the courts to steal the state. pic.twitter.com/EZWCaPhYh2 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 22, 2020

Giuliani is just not a constitutional lawyer, in actual fact, in some jurisdictions, he’s not even a lawyer. Rudy is arguing this case as a result of no constitutional lawyer price something will contact Trump’s authorized challenges to the election.

Rudy Guiliani did greater than lose. He singlehandedly ended Trump’s effort to dam the certification of the ends in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s claims are baseless and lack merit. The Pennsylvania ruling is what occurs when a frivolous lawsuit is offered to the court docket by one of many worst semi-legal attornies on the market.

Pennsylvania will certify its outcomes on Monday, as an enormous authorized door has been slammed shut in Trump’s face.

For extra dialogue about this story be a part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook