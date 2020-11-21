Home Politics Choose Obliterates Rudy Giuliani Whereas Shutting Down Trump’s PA Lawsuit

A federal decide in Pennsylvania didn’t simply rule in opposition to Trump, he obliterated Rudy Giuliani and stopped Trump chilly in Pennsylvania.

Marc C. Elias described the decide’s ruling as Giuliani getting his ass kicked in court docket:

The intro to the decide’s opinion is must-read materials:

Rudy Giuliani obtained shot down on each single level that he made. The decide identified that the Trump marketing campaign lacked each proof and robust authorized arguments whereas making an attempt to disenfranchise seven million Pennsylvania voters.

Here’s a video from NBC Information that sums up how badly Giuliani fared:

Giuliani is just not a constitutional lawyer, in actual fact, in some jurisdictions, he’s not even a lawyer. Rudy is arguing this case as a result of no constitutional lawyer price something will contact Trump’s authorized challenges to the election.

Rudy Guiliani did greater than lose. He singlehandedly ended Trump’s effort to dam the certification of the ends in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s claims are baseless and lack merit. The Pennsylvania ruling is what occurs when a frivolous lawsuit is offered to the court docket by one of many worst semi-legal attornies on the market.

Pennsylvania will certify its outcomes on Monday, as an enormous authorized door has been slammed shut in Trump’s face.

