Pleasure Reid Urges Donald Trump To Resign And Pout On His Personal Time

Donald Trump clearly has no real interest in placing in any work for the rest of his presidency, even within the midst of a public well being disaster that’s getting worse by the day.

MSNBC’s Pleasure Reid provided an answer that may profit the American individuals and Trump: resign and let Mike Pence end his time period.

“It’s time to put aside your ego, Donald,” Reid stated. “You’ve had sufficient time to blow your nostril, suck it up and turn out to be a giant boy.”



“For those who don’t need the job, you might be definitely free to resign,” she added.

The MSNBC host steered that maybe Mike Pence would even give Trump a pardon if he stepped down earlier than the top of his time period in January.

Video:

“For those who don’t need the job, you might be definitely free to resign,” Pleasure Reid tells Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/mhqoUi0GnN — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 17, 2020

Reid stated:

Sure, it’s time to put aside your ego, Donald. You’ve had sufficient time to blow your nostril, suck it up and turn out to be a giant boy. You continue to have greater than 60 days on this job, and it’s a job. Individuals are dropping their lives due to you. Actually, for those who don’t need the job, you might be definitely free to resign and let Mike Pence do it till January 20. Perhaps he’ll even pardon you. And whereas the president is pouting, states are imposing new restrictions as public well being officers warn upcoming vacation gatherings might contribute to the unfold.

Trump has finished nearly no actual work since dropping the election

Since he misplaced the election earlier this month, Donald Trump has done virtually no real work. On most days, Trump hasn’t even had any occasions on his public schedule.

As an alternative, the outgoing president has devoted his time to spewing election conspiracies on Twitter, driving his motorcade by a crowd of admirers and – in fact – golfing.

The American individuals don’t need Donald Trump to be president anymore, and he clearly isn’t all that eager about even pretending to do the job for the following two months.

He ought to do himself and the nation a favor and resign.

Observe Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter