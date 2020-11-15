Jon Ossoff Calls Out Perdue For Refusing To Debate Him Earlier than The Runoff

Sen. David Perdue is refusing to debate Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff earlier than a runoff election that may assist decide management of the Senate.

Ossoff tweeted:

Seems to be like Sen. David Perdue is an excessive amount of of a coward to debate me once more. Perdue can’t defend his lies about COVID-19, self-dealing inventory trades, his bigotry, or his votes to remove Georgians’ well being care. Senator, come on out and attempt to defend your report. I’m able to go. https://t.co/OONfwSjylt — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 15, 2020

Perdue’s debates towards Ossoff have been disasters which have resulted in viral video moments which have made the Republican incumbent look unhealthy. Very early initial polling reveals that both of the runoff races are close.

Nevertheless, given Joe Biden’s win in Georgia, each of those races might tip closely in both path based mostly on turnout.

Senate Republican incumbents like South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham discovered that they have been capable of maintain on to their Senate seats whereas refusing to debate, however the political panorama in Georgia seems a lot completely different than in neighboring South Carolina.

The way forward for healthcare and dozens of different coverage points is on the road within the two Georgia runoff elections. Voters within the state need to see the candidates aspect by aspect once more earlier than making such a important selection.

Perdue is scared. One would possibly even say he’s a Perdue rooster. Cowardice ought to by no means be rewarded, particularly with a lot on the road for Georgia and the remainder of the nation.

