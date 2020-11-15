John Bolton Tells Republicans To Inform Their Supporters That Trump Misplaced A Free And Honest Election

John Bolton advised Republican Occasion management to inform their supporters that Donald Trump misplaced and there was no fraud.

Video:

NEW: Former Nationwide Safety Adviser John Bolton urges GOP management to “clarify to our voters… that in reality Trump has misplaced the election and that these claims of election fraud are baseless.” https://t.co/z6SZ06zbP3 pic.twitter.com/GyXya7xYAv — ABC Information (@ABC) November 15, 2020

Transcript through ABC’s This Week:



RADDATZ: And right here to speak about that divide, Former Nationwide Safety Adviser to President Trump, Ambassador John Bolton. Good morning, Ambassador.

You simply heard what these voters stated about this election. Greater than 72 million are usually not seeing the result they wished and the nation actually is deeply divided. There have been 1000’s of Trump supporters marching in D.C. yesterday.

How does your get together, the Republican Occasion, handle that?

JOHN BOLTON, FORMER TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Properly, I feel it’s crucial for leaders of the Republican Occasion to clarify to our voters, who are usually not as silly because the Democrats assume, that in reality Trump has misplaced the election and his claims of election fraud are baseless.

The actual fact is that we’ve seen litigation in all the important thing battleground states and it has failed persistently. Proper now the Trump marketing campaign is doing the authorized equal of pitching pennies. The place are their silver {dollars}? The place is the proof?

I feel as each day goes by, it’s clearer and clearer there isn’t any proof. But when the Republican voters are solely listening to Donald Trump’s misrepresentations, it’s not shocking that they consider it.

It’s crucial for different Republican leaders to face up and clarify what truly occurred. Donald Trump misplaced what by any proof we’ve got to date was a free and truthful election.

Trump had been telegraphing for months that he would behave precisely this manner if he misplaced the election, so nobody needs to be stunned that he’s attempting to muck up the Biden transition and sow chaos.

Discover how the press made the illogical leap that every one 72 million Trump voters are denying the election outcome when just a few thousand confirmed as much as protest.

As a substitute of an emblem of division, the shortage of lots of of 1000’s of Trump supporters on the streets means that individuals who did protests are extremists. Trump is much more alone in his denial of defeat than he thinks.

Bolton was proper. The Republican Occasion shouldn’t be serving to Trump to destroy election integrity, however his strategies are falling on deaf ears, as Republicans proceed to indicate they’re the get together who places America final.

