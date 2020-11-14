Joe Biden needs a $15 minimal wage — right here’s what’s standing in his manner

Florida, a state which President-elect Joe Biden didn’t win, voted in favor of attaining certainly one of his marketing campaign guarantees to boost its state minimal wage to $15 an hour from $8.56 by 2026. However in relation to elevating the federal minimal wage to $15 an hour, Biden is prone to encounter extra hurdles.

Even earlier than the pandemic, in Biden’s first official campaign speech, he promised to boost the federal minimal wage to $15 an hour if elected president. The federal minimal wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009, which comes out to roughly $15,000 a yr for somebody working 40 hours per week.

Like Flordia, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York all pledged to pay staff a minimal wage of $15 within the coming years. Different states have opposed efforts to boost their states’ minimal wage, fearing that implementing it might lead to widespread job losses.

At present, no state has an efficient $15 minimal wage, however Washington D.C. does. Washington (state) and Massachusetts have the very best state minimal wages as of July 2020 at $13.50 an hour and $12.75 an hour, respectively, based on the Department of Labor.

Democratic lawmakers have been hopeful {that a} “blue wave” would prevail within the Home and the Senate for the upcoming yr. That may make it way more possible for Biden to enact a $15 federal minimal wage, amongst different coverage modifications he campaigned on.

It’s probably that Democrats will preserve management of the Home, however majority management of the Senate could remain in the hands of Republicans. That’s if two incumbent Republican Senators in Georgia, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, win their runoff Senate elections that happen on Jan 5.

During which case, Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell would proceed to be the gatekeeper of what’s delivered to the Senate flooring to be voted on.

However even with uncertainty within the Senate, “there isn’t a path to having a filibuster-proof majority within the Senate” to extend the federal minimal wage, stated Heidi Shierholz, an economist on the Financial Coverage Institute, a left-leaning think-tank primarily based in Washington, D.C.

Nevertheless, Biden might very properly enhance the minimal wage for staff on federal contracts by an government order, she added.

McConnell has refused to permit senators to vote on measures to boost the federal minimal wage

Final July, Home Democrats handed the Increase the Wage Act, a invoice that will enhance the federal minimal wage to $15 an hour. McConnell refused to take up the matter within the Senate citing analysis from the Congressional Funds Workplace, a nonpartisan department of presidency, discovered that elevating the wage to $15 an hour by 2025 might trigger 1.3 million staff to turn into unemployed because of this, based on the CBO’s median estimate.

“We don’t must lose jobs. We don’t have sufficient jobs now,” McConnell stated in a July interview final yr. The unemployment charge in July 2019 hovered at 3.7%.

On the flip aspect, the CBO report discovered it “would enhance the wages of 17 million staff who would in any other case earn lower than $15 per hour.” The report, which was revealed in July 2019, naturally doesn’t seize the financial influence of the pandemic, which has put the U.S. and different international locations right into a recession.

Forward of the Home’s vote to move the Increase the Wage Act, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a lobbying group for companies, stated it “strongly opposed” elevating the minimal wage to $15 an hour, additionally citing the CBO’s report.

The Chamber did, nonetheless, say it helps elevating the minimal wage to $10 as a result of it “would lead to few, if any, job losses.” The Chamber didn’t reply to MarketWatch’s request for a remark as as to if or not its stance has modified since that assertion was revealed final yr.

Is now the suitable time to extend the minimal wage?

October’s jobs report demonstrates that the U.S. economic system is on the highway to restoration from the peak of the pandemic when the unemployment charge hovered at 14.7% in April.

Final month it fell to six.9% from 7.9% in September, signaling that employers are rehiring staff although at a slower charge than prior months. As counties in Europe reimpose lockdown measures, forcing many companies to quickly shut resulting from new instances of the coronavirus, states within the U.S. notably within the Midwest where hospitals are nearing or at capacity, can also reimpose related measures.

That may trigger extra staff to be quickly unemployed, and one of many the explanation why Yuci Chen believes that lawmakers ought to take a cautious method in direction of growing the minimal wage.

“It’s correct to consider a minimum-wage coverage, however designing and implementing a minimum-wage hike wants extra thought,” Chen, a labor economist on the W.E. UpJohn Institute, an unbiased analysis group primarily based in Kalamazoo, Mich, informed MarketWatch.

Chen’s prior research discovered that growing manufacturing workers’ wages by 1% brought on employers to chop their working hours by 0.7%. It additionally brought on employers to extend investments in equipment by 2.7%, based on her analysis that was revealed by the Middle for Financial Research, a department of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Regardless of that argument, Shierholz believes that now’s the suitable time to start implementing a gradual enhance within the minimal wage.

— Heidi Shierholz, an economist on the Financial Coverage Institute



“The labor market is strengthening,” she stated, including that growing the minimal wage would assist “get cash within the pockets of people who find themselves prone to spend it which helps enhance financial exercise.”

“When the unemployment charge is excessive folks’s bargaining energy, for non-unionized staff, simply dissolves,” she stated. “The one financial leverage {that a} non-unionized employee has with respect to their employer is that they’ll stop their job.”

Consequently, staff usually tend to accept low wages.

Some 4.3 million Individuals deemed important staff within the U.S. earn underneath $10 an hour, based on a June report revealed by the Brookings Establishment, a center-left think-tank. The time period “important employee” describes the body of workers that have been referred to as to work in particular person when the vast majority of the economic system was shutdown to curb the unfold of coronavirus.

“We’ve seen tens of millions of American staff put their lives and well being on the road to maintain our nation going,” Biden’s transition workforce said in its newly launched web site, BuildBackBetter.com. “As Biden has stated, let’s not simply reward them, let’s pay them — an honest wage, a minimum of $15 per hour.”

The Brookings report discovered that 16% of important staff are Black and 21% are Hispanic, in comparison with all different sectors of the workforce, the place 10% of staff are Black and 15% are Hispanic.

“There are large race and gender implications of elevating the minimal wage,” Shierholz informed MarketWatch. “It’ll scale back the racial wage hole as a result of extra folks of shade will get raises if we elevate the minimal wage.”