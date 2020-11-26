Joe And Jill Biden Thank Healthcare And Important Employees As Trump Has Thanksgiving Meltdown

Joe and Jill Biden spent Thanksgiving thanking academics, healthcare and frontline staff, and Trump melted down on Twitter.

President-elect Biden and the longer term First Woman wrote in a CNN op-ed:

We’re grateful for the frontline staff who’ve by no means stopped exhibiting up over these lengthy and complicated months, ensuring our meals is harvested and shipped, protecting our grocery shops stocked, choosing up our trash, and protecting our cities and cities secure.

We’re grateful for the well being care staff who put in lengthy shifts and isolate themselves from their family members, the nurses who consolation and assist individuals say one final goodbye, and the medical doctors who struggle for each breath.

We’re grateful for the educators who realized to show in digital school rooms virtually in a single day, who did further work to succeed in households with out expertise, or who took late-night cellphone calls from dad and mom on the verge of tears.

We’re grateful for the dad and mom who’ve carried their households by means of the chaos, working or looking for a job, navigating childcare and distant studying.

We’re grateful for the researchers and scientists who’ve spent this 12 months studying every part they will to grasp methods to struggle this pandemic and dealing tirelessly to discover a vaccine and therapeutics.

In the meantime, over on Twitter, Trump was tweeting that the election rigged and praising the Supreme Court for a decision that will spread COVID in churches:

Simply noticed the vote tabulations. There may be NO WAY Biden received 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

When positioned facet by facet, it’s straightforward to see why America selected a brand new path. Donald Trump is sliding into irrelevance, whereas Joe Biden is reminding the nation of what’s actually vital (trace: it’s not Donald Trump) and restoring the decency and soul of America.

The Bidens are exhibiting that they are going to be a First Household that can lead by instance and make America proud.