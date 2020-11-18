‘Jetman’ Who Flew Beside a Airplane Dies Whereas Coaching in Dubai

“It’s the feeling of freedom,” he advised The Related Press in 2015. “When I’m skydiving, I’ve like this sense of freedom — I can like just about go the place I would like — however all the time happening.” But with the jetpack, he stated, “I can fly like a chook.”

BASE leaping is without doubt one of the world’s most harmful leisure sports activities, and even with a jetpack, Mr. Reffet was conscious of the risks concerned in his stunts.

“To be utterly autonomous, there’s a danger, , to lose your life. One thing goes improper, you need to act quick,” he stated in “Loft: The Jetman Story,” a documentary. And the exhilaration of feats like zooming right into a airplane over Swiss mountains was a “psychological” battle that would depart an individual “sick to your abdomen,” he advised the Agence-France Presse news agency last month.

His feats over landscapes like Dubai’s skyline, Europe’s highest mountain, Mont Blanc and Tianmen Cave in China, shot in excessive definition and posted on YouTube, introduced audiences world wide into the expertise.

⁣In February, he completed what Jetman Dubai referred to as a primary: taking off with a jetpack from the ground earlier than making a high-altitude flight, a transfer harking back to the Marvel hero Iron Man.

He additionally not too long ago stated on social media that there was “far more to return.”

Followers paid tribute to Mr. Reffet on his Instagram page on Wednesday, with some saying that he had impressed them to enter the game. “You and Fred are each the rationale I began leaping 7 years in the past,” one wrote, referring to Mr. Fugen, his collaborator. “Perpetually fly free.”