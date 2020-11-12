Jerry Rawlings, From Coup-Plotter to Ghanaian Statesman, Dies at 73

Jerry Rawlings, a former Ghanaian Air Power officer who led two navy coups earlier than steering his nation towards democracy with an authoritarian hand, died on Thursday within the nation’s capital, Accra. He was 73.

His demise, in a hospital, was introduced by Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo. No trigger was instantly given.

Mr. Rawlings entered Ghana’s stage as an archetypal African navy ruler, seizing energy in 1979. He executed former heads of state, ordered the flogging of market girls accused of profiteering and jailed dozens of businessmen for corruption. His entourage known as it a “house-cleaning train.”

By the point he left workplace 22 years later, he had served two presidential phrases led to by free elections. Mr. Rawlings had established Ghana as a uncommon democratic instance on the continent. At present peaceable handovers of energy are routine within the nation, hardly the case with the nation’s neighbors.