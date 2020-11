JCPenney: Kitchen Home equipment solely $7.99 after rebate! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This submit might include affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

Want some new kitchen home equipment? You possibly can rating Cooks and Black & Decker small kitchen home equipment for under $7.99 after rebate proper now!

JCPenney has began their Black Friday sale! There are such a lot of nice offers included.

You may get Cooks and Black & Decker small kitchen appliances for just $7.99 after rebate at JCPenney proper now:

Select free in-store pickup to keep away from transport prices.

Thanks, Freebie Shark!