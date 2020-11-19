Japan on ‘most alert’ on COVID-19, Tokyo at highest stage

A file 2,201 instances have been reported on Wednesday, prompting Tokyo authorities to maneuver metropolis to highest alert stage.

Japan is on “most alert” after confirming a file variety of day by day coronavirus instances, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stated on Thursday, however stated the federal government was not but planning to impose extra restrictions to curb the outbreak.

Some 2,201 new instances have been recorded throughout the nation on Wednesday, with practically 500 within the capital, Tokyo, a sprawling metropolis of practically 14 million individuals.

Metropolis authorities later raised town to the best of a four-tier scale, however the transfer doesn’t include any extra restrictions on exercise and Japanese media stated early enterprise closures have been unlikely for now.

Whereas small in contrast with figures seen in another nations, the numbers signify a pointy rise for Japan, the place testing is commonly much less wide-scale than in different components of the world.

“We are actually in a state of affairs of most alert,” Suga informed reporters.

“I ask you, the Japanese individuals, to completely implement rules akin to carrying masks,” he added, urging individuals to put on them even whereas speaking throughout meals in eating places.

Even with Tokyo on the highest of its four-tier scale on COVID-19, it appears unlikely that companies can be required to shorten their hours [Issei Kato/Reuters]

Nationwide broadcaster NHK stated Suga had requested skilled advisers to satisfy on Thursday and Friday to look at the rising variety of infections earlier than the federal government takes any additional measures.

The federal government’s chief spokesman stated it might monitor an infection charges and the capability of hospitals to manage earlier than performing.

“We are going to reply appropriately based mostly on situations,” Katsunobu Kato informed an everyday information briefing.

Suga stated he would assist native areas in the event that they requested companies to shut early, and that restrictions, together with limiting teams at eating places to 4 individuals, ought to be thought of.

Japan has to date taken a relatively relaxed method to the coronavirus with few of the strict curbs imposed elsewhere on the planet. Even a nationwide state of emergency that was introduced early within the yr carried no obligation for companies to shut or for individuals to remain at house.

Though testing has ramped up, it has remained comparatively low, with roughly 5,000-6,000 individuals examined every day within the capital.

Nonetheless, Japan has seen a comparatively small outbreak to date, with near 121,000 recorded instances and barely greater than 1,900 deaths for the reason that virus was first detected within the nation in January.