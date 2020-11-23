Janet Yellen, Biden’s Anticipated Treasury Decide, Has Damaged Extra Than Gender Boundaries

She is comparatively average on many subjects, together with commerce. Mr. Akerlof recalled in a biographical note in 2001 that when he met her: “Not solely did our personalities mesh completely, however we now have additionally at all times been in all however excellent settlement about macroeconomics. Our lone disagreement is that she is a little more supportive of free commerce than I.”

Ms. Yellen has been a serious affect on main officers on the Fed. John C. Williams, who labored for her in San Francisco, now leads the Federal Reserve Financial institution of New York. Mary C. Daly, who now leads the San Francisco Fed, cites Ms. Yellen as a key mentor.

That, together with Ms. Yellen’s expertise working with Mr. Powell, might assist facilitate the sort of shut relationship wanted between the Fed and Treasury, that are collaborating on quite a lot of disaster response applications.

Henry M. Paulson Jr., who served as Treasury secretary beneath President George W. Bush, praised the choice. He stated Ms. Yellen “could have a tricky job forward of her, however she has the expertise, expertise, credibility and relationships with members of Congress on either side of the aisle to make an actual distinction.”

Whereas the opposite main contenders for the job additionally had intensive expertise that spanned fiscal and financial coverage, Ms. Yellen was seen as nicely positioned to make it by way of Senate affirmation, even when Republicans preserve management of the chamber.

Lael Brainard, one other prime candidate for the position, is the one remaining Fed governor from the Democratic Occasion on the seven-member board, which presently has two open slots. She might need been tough to interchange on the Fed: Nominees have been exhausting to verify over the previous decade, and the Senate might stay beneath Republican management.

Whereas main the Fed, Ms. Yellen at occasions had a testy relationship with congressional Republicans. In a single occasion, Consultant Mick Mulvaney, then a South Carolina Republican, stated Ms. Yellen was overstepping her boundaries by speaking about inequality.