Israeli brokers killed al-Qaeda’s No. 2 in Iran in August: Report

Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, accused of serving to to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives performing on the behest of america, the New York Occasions reported on Friday, citing intelligence officers.

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who glided by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was shot lifeless by two males on a bike in Tehran greater than three months in the past, the US newspaper reported.

The killing of al-Masri, who was seen as a possible successor to al-Qaeda’s present chief, Ayman al-Zawahri, was carried out by the Israeli brokers on the behest of the US, 4 intelligence officers advised the Occasions.

It was unclear what, if any, function the US had within the August 7 killing of the Egyptian-born fighter, the paper added. US authorities had been monitoring al-Masri and different al-Qaeda members in Iran for years, it mentioned.

A US official, chatting with Reuters Information Company on situation of anonymity, declined to substantiate any of the main points within the Occasions story or say whether or not there was any US involvement. The White Home Nationwide Safety Council didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Al-Masri was killed alongside along with his daughter, the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden, the Occasions reported.

Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, who orchestrated the September 11, 2001, assaults on america, was killed in a US raid in Pakistan in 2011.

Al-Masri was featured on the FBI’s “Most Wished Terrorist” record, and had been indicted within the US for crimes associated to the bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, through which 224 folks had been killed and a whole lot wounded.