Iran Denies That Al Qaeda Chief Was Killed in Tehran

Iran’s Overseas Ministry on Saturday denied a report that Israeli brokers had fatally shot Al Qaeda’s second-ranking chief on the streets of Tehran, likening it to a “Hollywood” state of affairs manufactured by “American and Zionist” officers.
The ministry issued the denial to Iranian reporters within the wake of a report Friday by The New York Occasions, which quoted intelligence officers as saying that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who glided by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was killed by two motorcycle-riding assassins on Aug. 7.
That day was the anniversary of the 1998 assaults on American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 individuals. Mr. al-Masri was accused of being one of many masterminds of the assaults.
The killing of Mr. al-Masri and his daughter was carried out by Israeli brokers on the behest of the US, The Occasions reported.
Saeed Khatibzadeh, a overseas ministry spokesman, denied “any presence of Al Qaeda” members in Iran. And he warned American media retailers “to not fall for the lure of Hollywood situations fed to them by American and Zionist officers,” in keeping with the ministry’s web site.
Mr. al-Masri’s dying had been rumored however by no means confirmed till The Occasions’s report.
Mr. al-Masri, who was about 58, was one among Al Qaeda’s founding leaders and was considered first in line to steer the group after its present chief, Ayman al-Zawahri. The F.B.I. had provided a $10 million reward for data resulting in his seize.
Mr. al-Masri’s presence in Iran was shocking on condition that Iran and Al Qaeda are bitter enemies. American intelligence officers informed The Occasions that Mr. al-Masri had been in Iran’s “custody” since 2003, however that he had been dwelling freely in an upscale suburb of Tehran since at the least 2015.
In its assertion Saturday, Iran’s overseas ministry accused the US and Israel of leaking false data to the information media “in order that they don’t must take accountability for the murderous actions of this terrorist group and different teams.”