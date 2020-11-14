Iran’s Overseas Ministry on Saturday denied a report that Israeli brokers had fatally shot Al Qaeda’s second-ranking chief on the streets of Tehran, likening it to a “Hollywood” state of affairs manufactured by “American and Zionist” officers.

The ministry issued the denial to Iranian reporters within the wake of a report Friday by The New York Occasions, which quoted intelligence officers as saying that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who glided by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was killed by two motorcycle-riding assassins on Aug. 7.

That day was the anniversary of the 1998 assaults on American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 individuals. Mr. al-Masri was accused of being one of many masterminds of the assaults.

The killing of Mr. al-Masri and his daughter was carried out by Israeli brokers on the behest of the US, The Occasions reported.