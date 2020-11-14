Iran denies claims al-Qaeda member killed in Tehran

Tehran says Washington and Israel are attempting to advance their ‘info struggle’ towards Iran.

Tehran, Iran – Iran rejected claims {that a} prime al-Qaeda determine was killed in Tehran in August by Israeli operatives, warning United States media of falling for “Hollywood-style scenario-making” by US and Israeli officers.

In an announcement on Saturday, hours after a New York Occasions article mentioned al-Qaeda’s second-highest chief was killed in Iran, international ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh mentioned the “terrorist” group was shaped because of failed American insurance policies within the area.

“With a view to dodge accountability for the felony actions of this group and different terrorist teams within the area, Washington and Tel Aviv on occasion attempt to paint Iran as being tied to those teams by means of weaving lies and leaking fabricated info to the media,” he mentioned.

The Occasions cited US intelligence officers as saying Muhammad al-Masri, accused of being one of many masterminds of two lethal 1998 assaults on American embassies in Africa, was gunned down by two assassins on bikes on August 7.

He was killed, the report mentioned, alongside along with his daughter, Miriam, the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden.

After information of the taking pictures broke, information media in Iran recognized the victims as Lebanese historical past professor Habib Daoud and his daughter Maryam. A Lebanese information channel and quite a few unofficial social media accounts in Iran mentioned Daoud was a member of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed political and armed group in Lebanon.

However the Occasions report mentioned Daoud was an alias Iranian officers gave al-Masri and the historical past instructing job was a canopy.

The report mentioned Iran’s motive for holding al-Qaeda seniors, bitter enemies of Tehran, might need been to supply insurance coverage that the group wouldn’t conduct operations inside Iran or to run operations towards the US.

‘Iranophobia’

In his Saturday assertion, the Iranian international ministry spokesman mentioned the US has not shied away from spreading false claims towards Iran up to now.

“However this method has turn into a perennial development beneath the present US administration, and the White Home has tried to make strides in its Iranophobia scheme by means of repeating such allegations,” Khatibzadeh mentioned.

He mentioned there isn’t a doubt that such accusations are levelled throughout the framework of “an all-out financial, info and psychological struggle towards the Iranian folks” and urged the media from enabling propagation of focused lies.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been steadily growing after US President Donald Trump in Might 2018 unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear cope with world powers and imposed harsh sanctions.

Iran, which can also be coping with the deadliest COVID-19 pandemic of the Center East, has known as the stacking sanctions “financial and medial terrorism”.

In January, the US assassinated prime Iranian common Qassem Soleimani in Iraq through a drone strike, which pushed tensions to a boiling level. Iran responded by firing missiles at two US bases in Iraq in an assault that bore no casualties.