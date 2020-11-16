Joseph Cox / VICE:
Investigation: US army buys granular motion knowledge of individuals all over the world from a big selection of apps for Muslim courting, prayer, Craigslist, climate, extra — A Muslim prayer app with over 98 million downloads is likely one of the apps linked to a wide-ranging provide chain …
Investigation: US army buys granular motion knowledge of individuals all over the world from a big selection of apps for Muslim courting, prayer, Craigslist, climate, extra (Joseph Cox/VICE)
Joseph Cox / VICE: