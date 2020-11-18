Home Tech Interviews with bug bounty hackers on a rising trade that has turn...

Interviews with bug bounty hackers on a rising trade that has turn into profitable for some researchers incomes $1M+ and is altering the character of cybersecurity (Steve Ranger/ZDNet)

By
Olivia Blevins
-
5
0


Steve Ranger / ZDNet:

Interviews with bug bounty hackers on a rising trade that has turn into profitable for some researchers incomes $1M+ and is altering the character of cybersecurity  —  These hackers are discovering safety bugs – and getting paid for it.  That is altering the dynamics of cybersecurity.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR