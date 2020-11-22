Home Tech Inside YouTube Music's plans to compete with Spotify and others by placing...

Inside YouTube Music's plans to compete with Spotify and others by placing all the music enterprise, together with livestreams and tickets, onto a single platform (David Pierce/Protocol)

By
Olivia Blevins
-
4
0


David Pierce / Protocol:

Inside YouTube Music’s plans to compete with Spotify and others by placing all the music enterprise, together with livestreams and tickets, onto a single platform  —  For the final eight months, musicians and bands have not been capable of tour, play festivals or go a lot of wherever.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR