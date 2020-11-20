INSANE: Fb Eliminated 180 Million Election Posts

Fb has reached a complete new degree in its censorship practices, and isn’t in any respect shy to inform reporters about it.

In a current name with reporters, Fb’s Vice President of Integrity, Guy Rosen, revealed the precise numbers of what number of posts have been flagged or eliminated after Fb thought-about them to represent “misinformation.”

Throughout a name with reporters on Thursday, Rosen bragged: “From March 1 via Election Day, we eliminated greater than 265,000 items of content material from Fb and Instagram within the U.S. for violating our voter interference insurance policies. In that very same interval, we displayed warnings on greater than 180 million items of content material considered on Fb by individuals in the usthat have been debunked by third occasion truth checkers.”

In the course of the name, Rosen additionally mentioned Fb’s Community Standards Enforcement Report, which targeted totally on hate speech. The report said: “we’ve got been in a position to take away extra hate speech and discover extra of it proactively earlier than customers report it to us.”

Throughout this election cycle, Fb consistently added new rules for election posts, froze political ads, and censored hashtags like #sharpiegate and #stopthesteal.

By lowering engagement on posts, Fb has been selecting and selecting who can be allowed to have a voice on the platform and who won’t. Fb not denies or conceals its censorship practices: it now publicly discusses its censorship of customers. The platform was prepared to sacrifice engagement, and its customers’ proper to free speech, with a view to shut down what it deemed to be “deceptive data.”

