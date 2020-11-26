Infographic: The lifetime of Diego Maradona

The life and profession of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, who has died on the age of 60.

Argentinian soccer icon Diego Maradona died on Wednesday from a coronary heart assault at simply 60 years previous, following years of well being issues.

Three days of nationwide mourning had been known as for the participant who led Argentina to a 1986 World Cup win and is revered with cult-like standing.

He’s considered top-of-the-line footballers ever and was the joint winner of the FIFA’s Participant of the Century award alongside Pele within the 12 months 2000.