Home Tech India-based on-line studying service Unacademy raises funds from Tiger World and Dragoneer...

India-based on-line studying service Unacademy raises funds from Tiger World and Dragoneer at a $2B valuation; supply: it raised $75M to $100M on this spherical (Manish Singh/TechCrunch)

By
Olivia Blevins
-
5
0


Manish Singh / TechCrunch:

India-based on-line studying service Unacademy raises funds from Tiger World and Dragoneer at a $2B valuation; supply: it raised $75M to $100M on this spherical  —  Unacademy, an internet studying platform in India, has added two extra marquee buyers to its cap desk.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR