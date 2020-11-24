Within the first distribution push, 6.4 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will likely be shipped throughout the U.S.

Round mid-December, 6.4 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine will likely be shipped out throughout the US in an preliminary push after it receives an anticipated emergency authorization, officers main Operation Warp Velocity, the administration’s push to fast-track a vaccine, mentioned on a name with reporters on Tuesday.

The primary doses — that are anticipated to go to well being care employees and probably a couple of different susceptible teams — will likely be allotted to all 50 states and eight territories, in addition to six main metropolitan areas. The portions will likely be primarily based on what number of adults reside in every jurisdiction.

“We needed to maintain this easy,” mentioned Alex M. Azar II, the secretary of well being and human companies.

Officers selected that allocation components, versus one that will prioritize the hardest-hit components of the nation, partly as a result of the virus is spreading quickly nationwide, Mr. Azar mentioned.

Operation Warp Velocity notified states late Friday evening of what number of doses they’d be receiving within the first push to help them of their planning, officers mentioned Tuesday. Governors and different native leaders will likely be answerable for deciding the place the shipments ought to go.