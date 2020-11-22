In Photos: Protesters conflict with police in Guatemala

1000’s of individuals have staged the largest protest but in opposition to Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, with some setting hearth to Congress, fuelled by anger over cuts within the 2021 price range because the nation reels from back-to-back storms.

Waving Guatemalan flags and indicators declaring “Giammattei, resign,” demonstrators in Guatemala Metropolis on Saturday referred to as for Giammattei to veto the price range, which legislators authorised at daybreak final Wednesday whilst Hurricane Iota was drenching components of the Central American nation nonetheless grappling with the destruction from a previous storm.

At 99.7 billion quetzals ($12.9bn), the price range elevated public debt whereas reducing funding for healthcare, schooling, human rights and the justice system, outraging individuals from college students to enterprise leaders in a yr marked by the financial disaster of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Congress allotted more cash for his or her meals and didn’t allocate cash to the poor individuals,” Diego Herrera, a 25-year-old scholar, advised Reuters information company.

Whereas most protesters assembled peacefully on the fundamental sq., others smashed the home windows of the Congress constructing and set hearth to the inside, sending columns of orange flames rippling out, social media and Reuters pictures present. A cloud of gray smoke could possibly be seen blocks away.

A spokeswoman for San Juan de Dios Basic Hospital, one of many capital’s greatest hospitals, mentioned it was treating 14 individuals for a number of accidents and tear gasoline inhalation, after clashes with police in riot gear who used power to disperse the crowds.

Twenty-two individuals have been arrested, a court docket spokesman mentioned.