In 2018 it was Republicans blasting Democrats as ‘sore losers’ with a ‘downside conceding defeat’

Two years later, and the partisan shoe is on the opposite foot.

Witness this compilation by Comedy Central’s “The Every day Present” of conservative figures taking goal on the Democrats for complaining of irregularities within the conduct of 2018’s midterm elections.

Stacey Abrams, notably, didn’t explicitly concede her gubernatorial race in Georgia to Brian Kemp, who, as secretary of state, oversaw the conduct of his personal election. In that position, Kemp leveled a vague hacking accusation towards Democrats simply days earlier than Election Day after a personal citizen stated he’d recognized vulnerabilities within the state’s voter-registration system and alerted the Democrats, who in turn notified state authorities only to find themselves accused of malfeasance.

Democracy, Abrams said, had failed Georgia.

In neighboring North Carolina that very same November, Democrat Dan McCready and allies accused McCready’s Republican rival in a U.S. House race, Mark Harris, of ballot fraud and succeeded in persuading the bipartisan state election board to not certify Harris’s slender win.

From the archives (February 2019): New election ordered after ballot tampering in North Carolina House race

One acquainted face of the Republican backlash that yr to Democrats’ allegations of election irregularities: Kayleigh McEnany, then a spokeswoman for the Republican Nationwide Committee and now White Home press secretary.

“Democrats,” she stated, “are being sore losers, they usually refuse to acknowledge they misplaced the election, so what do they do? They cry malfeasance, wrongdoing, criminality, fraud.”

Laura Ingraham, too, chimed in: “Democrats, extra so than Republicans, appear to have an issue conceding defeat,” she claimed.

The likes of Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs joined the refrain of these crying foul.

As did Jeanine Pirro: “The Democrats are refusing to simply accept the declared outcomes of the nationwide media,” the Fox Information host stated. “So how do they do that? Lo and behold, they discover lacking ballots.”

Watch the total “Every day Present” video, which has already been considered 7.6 million instances:

Quick ahead two years, and these similar individuals are enthusiastically backing President Donald Trump’s declare that Joe Biden’s win was illegitimate due to states’ conduct of elections.

In the meantime, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday went as far as to dismiss questions about preparations for a foreign-policy transition towards the brand new president-elect. “There might be a clean transition to a second Trump administration,” he stated.

Learn on: Trump allies in Georgia call for a manual recount of all ballots as Biden maintains narrow lead