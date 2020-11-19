IHG Rewards Membership Optimization for Rookies – NerdWallet

IHG motels vary from the lavish InterContinental and Regent Resorts right down to the extra budget-minded Vacation Inn Specific. And it doesn’t matter what sort of traveler you’re, IHG Rewards Membership membership can earn you rewards towards future stays — plus upgrades in your current stays. Undertake the correct IHG optimization technique, and you cannot solely rake in rewards at a quicker price, however declare these rewards for max worth.

This newbie’s information to IHG optimization will present you the place and how one can redeem your IHG factors for reward nights — and ensure you get the best worth. It additionally features a few of our favourite candy spot redemptions.

Which motels are you able to keep at together with your IHG factors?

The IHG Rewards Membership is likely one of the world’s largest resort loyalty packages with greater than 5,900 properties worldwide (as compared, resort large Marriott has greater than 7,000 properties worldwide). Whereas not absolutely the largest, IHG nonetheless has a hefty international footprint, which makes IHG Rewards factors extremely versatile and simple to make use of.

There are 17 manufacturers inside the IHG Rewards loyalty program, so you could find a resort that matches your journey fashion — from aspirational one-of-a-kind luxurious properties to price range model motels. This additionally means you could have numerous choices on the subject of utilizing your IHG factors for reward nights.

Avid.

Atwell Suites (coming quickly).

Candlewood Suites.

Crowne Plaza.

Even Resorts.

Vacation Inn.

Vacation Inn Membership Holidays.

Vacation Inn Specific.

Vacation Inn Resorts.

Resort Indigo.

Hualuxe Resorts and Resorts.

InterContinental Resorts & Resorts.

Kimpton Resorts & Eating places.

Regent Resorts & Resorts.

Six Senses Resorts & Resorts.

Staybridge Suites.

Voco.

Learn how to get began utilizing your IHG factors

The best manner to make use of your IHG factors to e book free nights is on-line by IHG.com or by its cell app. Right here’s a fast overview of reserving reward nights utilizing your IHG Rewards Membership factors:

Reserving reward nights on-line

To e book a reward night time, sign up to your IHG Rewards Membership account at IHG.com.

To seek for reward night time availability, enter a vacation spot and check-in and check-out dates, then set the “Fee Desire” to “Reward Nights.”

The search outcomes will show as an inventory of all accessible resort choices for the entered dates. You may type resort properties by model, location and nightly factors charges.

Click on “Choose Resort” to view the room sort choices. In contrast to different resort packages, IHG allows you to e book solely normal rooms. Alas, you possibly can’t use your factors for premium rooms or suites.

One factor to notice: Learn your particular resort’s cancellation coverage round reward night time bookings. Whereas the coverage is often the identical because the coverage for regular money charges, it could differ at some motels.

What to contemplate when redeeming factors

Whereas there’s no public IHG award chart, the associated fee to e book IHG motels on factors usually ranges from 10,000 to 100,000 factors per night time.

As is the case when redeeming factors with any resort chain, have a look at the nightly money price in comparison with the nightly “price” in factors to find out whether or not you’re getting worth. To do this, merely divide the money price by the factors price to calculate the worth you’re receiving per level.

On this instance, an evening on the Kimpton Resort Born in Denver runs $231.83 or 50,000 IHG factors per night time.

So a keep on the Kimpton Resort Born works out to 0.46 cent per level ($231.83 / 50,000 = $0.0046). However since NerdWallet at the moment values IHG factors at 0.9 cent every, that’s a reasonably unhealthy redemption.

Most often, purpose for redemptions at or above 0.9 cent in worth per IHG level.

A number of program candy spots

Whether or not you like luxuriating in lavish motels or stretching your factors additional at price range properties, utilizing your IHG factors to e book free reward nights typically nets you the best worth (versus different redemptions like on-line procuring or transferring them to airline companions).

Whilst you ought to purpose to get not less than 0.9 cent of worth per level, you possibly can typically do manner higher than that.

Listed here are among the greatest IHG properties to e book with factors:

Seashore resorts

Picture courtesy of IHG.

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Location: Cayman Islands.

As one of many newer motels on Grand Cayman (which is the biggest of the Cayman Islands), the boutique resort has a recent design with open-air structure that enhances the ocean views. The large downfall is that, even in the event you e book on factors, you’re on the hook for a $75 nightly amenity price. Although, it does cowl lots of great things together with free kayak and raft leases, snorkel gear, health courses together with paddleboard yoga, and use of GoPro cameras.

Typical nightly price: $1,044.

Typical factors price: 70,000.

Factors redemption worth: 1.49 cents.

*Each reserving choices exclude a $75 nightly amenity price and 10% service cost (if relevant on money and money + factors bookings).

Massive cities

Picture courtesy of IHG.

Resort Indigo Williamsburg – Brooklyn

Location: Brooklyn, New York.

New York can definitely be costly, however you could find IHG reward offers there, like on the Resort Indigo Williamsburg – Brooklyn, the place you’ll discover views of Brooklyn and the Manhattan skyline throughout the East River.

Typical nightly price: $289.

Typical factors price: 30,000.

Factors redemption worth: 0.96 cent.

California’s seashores

Picture courtesy of IHG.

Vacation Inn Laguna Seashore

Location: Laguna Seashore, California.

The Vacation Inn may really feel like a price range model, however not at all times. That’s the case on the Vacation Inn Laguna Seashore, which is positioned simply throughout the Pacific Coast Freeway from the ocean and walkable to the town’s many artwork galleries and occasions, just like the well-known Pageant of the Masters.

Typical nightly price: $257.

Typical factors price: 27,500.

Factors redemption worth: 0.93 cent.

Vacation Inn Specific Newport Seashore

Location: Newport Seashore, California.

Make it a seaside trip on a price range by following up your Laguna journey with heading only a bit additional north to the Vacation Inn Specific Newport Seashore. On high of free breakfast and Wi-Fi, the resort’s actual draw is its location inside strolling distance to a wide range of retailers and eating on the Balboa Peninsula and Newport’s well-known seashores.

Typical nightly price: $233.

Typical factors price: 25,000.

Factors redemption worth: 0.93 cent.

For price range vacationers

Candlewood Suites Sierra Vista

Location: Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Whether or not you’re road-tripping and desire a no-frills place to relaxation, otherwise you’re on trip and don’t thoughts in case your resort is a little more off the crushed path within the title of saving cash, don’t overlook the lowest-cost, 10,000-point redemption choices. Candlewood Suites, which affords a totally outfitted kitchen and extra spacious rooms, typically goes for 10,000 factors, regardless of typically commanding room charges over $100. Reserving certainly one of these rooms means you win at IHG optimization.

Typical nightly price: $143.

Typical factors price: 10,000.

Factors redemption worth: 1.4 cents.

