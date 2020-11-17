‘I would wish to report some voter fraud’: Democrats reply to Graham’s effort to toss Georgia votes

Graham denied having instructed throwing out authorized ballots, although he acknowledged he had been asking concerning the basic topic of signature matching. Simply, you realize, casually asking a neighboring state’s prime election official questions concerning the topic of certainly one of Trump’s massive mood tantrums.

The excellent news is that as an alternative of caving to strain, Raffensperger is getting indignant about it. He’s particularly indignant at Rep. Doug Collins, who’s heading up Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s outcomes. “I’m an engineer. We have a look at numbers. We have a look at onerous knowledge,” Raffensperger informed the Publish. “I can’t assist it {that a} failed candidate like Collins is working round mendacity to everybody. He’s a liar.”

However Graham’s personal effort to get giant numbers of authorized votes tossed drew widespread condemnation from Democrats:

x Even when one have been to just accept Graham’s model of the story, the decision’s a scandal that ought to result in his rapid resignation. The republic will not survive Senate committee chairs calling election officers from their very own occasion to debate vote counting earlier than a remaining verdict. https://t.co/VAVaVL1lWy — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 17, 2020